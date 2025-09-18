Nashik: Divya Chetna Foundation Distributes Rs 8 Lakh Educational Aid To 50 Needy Students

Fifty students from Engineering, Science, and Commerce streams received fee cheques worth Rs 8 lakh under an initiative of the Divya Chetna Social Foundation. The programme was held at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic College in the presence of chairman Madhukar Brahmankar, executive officer Prashant Patil, executive member Kailas Patil, and Vijay Baviskar.

The foundation, which has been supporting 250 children who lost parents and family breadwinners, has been providing school and college fees, books, and uniforms for the past four years. Brahmankar said the aim was to ensure that “students learn, stand on their own feet and take responsibility for their families, and that no one’s education remains incomplete due to lack of money.”

In addition to helping students, Divya Chetna has also extended assistance to single women by offering guidance, training, sewing machines, and equipment to help them start small businesses. Earlier, the organisation supported children who lost parents to Covid. This year, it has expanded its scope to include 500 poor students from the Nashik district who have lost their parents for any reason.

As part of this drive, each of the 50 students was also given Rs 2,000 for notebooks. Brahmankar said the foundation has already provided Rs30 lakh in educational aid this academic year.