 Nashik: ‘Thackeray Brand Over, Uddhav Responsible For Party's Downfall', Says Minister Girish Mahajan
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that the ‘Thackeray brand’ has ended in Maharashtra is absolutely true, the state's Water Conservation Minister Girish Mahajan has said in Nashik while sharing his opinion.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:47 AM IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that the ‘Thackeray brand’ has ended in Maharashtra is absolutely true, the state's Water Conservation Minister Girish Mahajan has said in Nashik while sharing his opinion. 

Mahajan alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is responsible for this situation. Mahajan, who came to the city to inaugurate the Seva Fortnight, interacted with the media. 

Mahajan said, “Uddhav Thackeray ended the natural alliance with the BJP and went closer to the Congress for the post of chief minister. Many leaders and workers of his own party did not accept that. That is why the party seems to have lost its strength today.”  

“No one will go with Thackeray in the upcoming elections,” he added.  

Moreover, Mahajan claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will also lose its existence in the election results. Mahajan mocked the march jointly taken out by the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Nashik. He remarked that both will have to show something for their existence. 

“As long as Uddhav Thackeray's party was in alliance with the BJP, he was fine. But when he moved away due to selfishness, he betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideas. He supported the Congress. Maharashtra saw that Pakistani flags were hoisted in its victory procession in the Lok Sabha elections. After that, the people gave him a befitting reply in the Assembly,” said Mahajan.

