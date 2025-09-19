'Rahul Gandhi Misleading Gen Z With False Narrative,' Says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his recent social media post appealing to the country’s youth and Generation Z to “defend democracy and stop vote theft.”

Reacting sharply, Fadnavis alleged that Gandhi was using the “language of Urban Maoists” to mislead the youth and destabilize a democratically elected government. He further said that India’s Gen Z is a forward-looking, progressive generation with deep faith in the Constitution and institutions, unlike the Congress leader.

“Rahul Gandhi has asked Gen Z to come together to topple a democratically elected government. It is not ‘vote chori’ (vote theft), but Rahul Gandhi’s brain has been stolen. He has no trust in the Constitution and rejects institutions. By calling on Gen Z in this manner, he is speaking like an Urban Maoist,” Fadnavis told reporters.

The Chief Minister further attacked Gandhi’s advisors, claiming they too possess an “Urban Maoist mindset.” “But India’s Gen Z believes in the Constitution. They are the ones who created India’s start-up ecosystem and are technology-driven. Rahul Gandhi neither understands Gen Z, nor the youth, nor even the senior citizens of this country,” he added.

Fadnavis’ remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI), reiterating his allegations of large-scale vote manipulation.

On Thursday evening, Gandhi posted on X: “The nation's youth, the nation's students, the nation's Gen Z, will defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!”

Earlier in the day, at a press conference, Gandhi leveled serious allegations against the ECI, citing specific examples of voter list manipulations. He claimed that in Rajura constituency of Maharashtra, thousands of names were deliberately removed while 6,850 new names were added, amounting to clear evidence of “vote theft.” Gandhi further alleged that similar incidents had taken place in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana.

Quoting another example from Karnataka, Gandhi said that in one assembly constituency, as many as 6,018 votes were deleted. “This came to light when a Booth Level Officer (BLO) discovered that even his uncle’s name had been removed from the rolls,” Gandhi stated.

