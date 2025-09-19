Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Resolves 70% Of Public Grievances On The Spot At Janata Darbar

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik |

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik has assured that the Janata Darbar initiative will continue as long as citizens bring forth their grievances.

Chairing a Janata Darbar held on Thursday, September 18, at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi, Naik said the program plays a vital role in addressing people’s problems directly. At the event, over 280 representations were submitted by citizens from Navi Mumbai as well as Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Beed districts. Of these, nearly 70% were resolved immediately by issuing directions to the concerned officials, while the rest will be addressed within a fixed timeframe.

The complaints ranged from civic issues and administrative grievances to long-pending demands of various groups. Senior officials from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, CIDCO, MIDC, PWD, MSEDCL, Mahanagar Gas, Police, and Forest Department were present, along with former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik and MP Hemant Savara.

During the session, Naik instructed MIDC officials not to create panic among residents by sending notices to homes already protected by law. He also directed Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials to allow Sanpada Market hawkers to continue their business in line with court orders. Additionally, he asked the administration to ensure that contractual workers receive minimum wages, provident fund benefits, and health schemes as mandated.

“Janata Darbar provides relief to citizens by resolving their grievances. It will continue for as long as people need it,” Naik emphasized.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/