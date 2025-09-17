Smita Thackeray’s Mukkti Foundation Launches Free Art And Drama Workshops For Underprivileged Children

Mukkti Foundation has announced free art and drama workshops in schools in the city.

Film producer and social worker Smita Thackeray, founder and chairperson of Mukkti Foundation, inaugurated her mission of empowering underprivileged children by serving mid-day meals and launching the art and drama workshop at Taraben Master School, Santacruz.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares, will provide free workshops in dance, drama, and acting for children from slum areas. Conducted by professional trainers, the workshops will help students develop confidence, communication skills, creativity, discipline, and leadership qualities. Selection will be school-based, with special focus on nurturing raw talent.

This announcement was made alongside Mukkti Foundation’s ongoing food donation drive, 'Aao Bhookh Mitayein'. Emphasizing the need for holistic growth, Thackeray said, “Every child deserves not just food, but also a platform to showcase their creativity. Mukkti Cultural Hub is here to nurture hidden talent and give underprivileged children the same opportunities that others get.”

Motivating the students, she added, “You study every day, but along with education, your talent must also shine. Whether it’s dance, music, singing, or acting—express it without fear. Build your confidence and present your art openly, even before thousands of people. That is the first step toward success.”

Thackeray highlighted the Foundation’s philosophy: “Once hunger is removed, talent blossoms. That’s why Mukkti Foundation runs the ‘Aao Bhookh Mitayein’ campaign. Now, through the Mukkti Cultural Hub, we aim to bring children from slum communities forward and even connect them with opportunities in films, theatre, and music videos. I am thankful to Anupam Kher for joining hands with us in this noble mission.”

She further stressed, “Talent should not remain confined to the privileged. Every child, regardless of background, must have an equal opportunity to nurture their creativity.”

Mukkti Foundation said it has been in the fields of women’s safety, education, and healthcare, impacting thousands of lives for more than 26 years. The initiatives have received support from Bollywood celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

