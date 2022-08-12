Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Thane sees 212 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,206
Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 212 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,36,029, a health official said on Friday.
With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 1,206 active cases in the district, he said.
As no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,936, while the recovery count rose to 7,23,426, he added.
Two men fell into the creek at SV Road and Sea Link Road Junction, Bandra (W), Mumbai. Search operation underway.
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rain, strong wind in city & suburbs
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs. It has also forecast occasional strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kmph.
The maximum temperature predicted by the weather department is 29°C, while minimum may be 25°C.
Heavy rains were witnessed in the city on Sunday and moderate to heavy showers over the last few days.
BMC says Omicron responsible for Covid upstick in last 2 months
In the last two months, Mumbai saw a sporadic spike in COVID-19 cases. A genome sequencing report has revealed that Omicron and its sub lineages were responsible for the uptick of COVID cases over the last two months.
According to the official data, 64 of the 230 samples were detected with BA 2.74 variant, followed by 45 samples each of BA2.76 and BA 2.75 variant, 28 samples of BA 2.38, 19 samples of BA.5, 18 samples of another variant, nine samples of BA 2.38.1 and two samples of BA.4 variant has been detected.
A senior health official from BMC said that vaccination is the only way to keep the virus at bay.
Dear Mumbaikars, don't forget to mask up and get vaccinated!
Dear Commuters, all trains on Central Railway's main, harbour and trans-harbour lines are plying smoothly
Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline
The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Metro 3 car shed remains at Aarey. On Thursday, Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), announced that the car shed for the underground Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) will be ready for Phase 1 operations by April 2023.
Bhide said work is in progress at full speed, considering that the Phase 1 stretch between BKC and SEEPZ is scheduled for December 2023 opening.
Bhide said, “To meet the deadline, certain improvements have been made in the plan. We are in talks with our consultants to ensure that the depot work is expedited. Moreover, the amount of work expected to be carried out for the depot for Phase 1 operation has been prioritised.”
