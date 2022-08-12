Mumbai: Govt to table supplementary demands in monsoon session

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wave tricolour during the celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at Mantralaya on Thursday | BHUSHAN KOYANDE

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra state legislature will be held from August 17 to 25 in Mumbai. The schedule and agenda were finalised on Thursday at the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees (BAC) of the state assembly and council at the Vidhan Bhavan. The proceedings will take place on August 17 and 18 while there will be three-day holidays from August 19 and the proceedings will resume from August 22 till August 25.

This will be the first full fledged session of the Shinde Fadnavis government after the cabinet expansion and also after the special session held on July3 and4 to elect Speaker and win the trust vote.

The government will table the supplementary demands for 2022-23 on August 17 while discussion will take place on August 22 and 23 and thereafter it will be put to vote. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the budget session held in March had presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6250.36 crore. After the MVA government took over in November 2019 cumulatively it had presented a supplementary demand of Rs 1,73,243.69 crore.

Meanwhile, at the BAC meeting of the state assembly the Thackeray faction was not given representation though it was given to Shinde camp which was represented by newly sworn-in ministers Dadaji Bhuse and Uday Samant.

However, the Thackeray faction on Thursday urged Speaker Rajesh Narvekar to appoint group leader Ajay Chaudhari as the member and chief whip Sunil Prabhu as the invitee in the BAC of the state council.

Incidentally, the Thackeray faction got representation in the BAC of the state council. Thereafter, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, former minister Anil Parab and party legislator Vikas Potnis attended Thursday’s meeting.