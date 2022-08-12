Thane: TMC to organise 10 km marathon & Varsa cyclothon on August 14

Representative | Pexel

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along with the Thane district athletics association will organise a 10 km marathon competition and annual cyclothon on August 14 on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav year of Indian Independence.

The said marathon competition will start from TMC headquarters and will end at the same place. The TMC chief Dr. Vipin Sharma has appealed to citizens to participate in this marathon and cyclothon competition in large numbers. Also, at this time, Thane Police Marathon will also start from TMC headquarters and end at this place.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC while giving the information about the competition said, "For this district level marathon competition, there will be two groups namely male (open group above 18 years) and female (open group above 16 years). The competition will start from TMC headquarters and will end from the same route from Nitin Company, Service Road, Koram Mall, Vartaknagar, Shivanagar, Upwan Lake, Birsa Munda Chowk, Unnati Garden, Shivanagar to the TMC headquarters."

Malvi further added, "The first place winners in both male and female categories of the marathon will be given Rs 15,000 while second place will be awarded 2000, 3rd place Rs 10000, 4th place Rs 7000 and Fifth place Rs. 5000. We have appealed as many as citizens possible to participate in this marathon competition which is organized on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav year of Indian Independence. To participate in the marathon competition or for more information one can contact Thane District athletics association secretary Ashok Aher on 9820497937. The Varsha Cyclothon cycle rally will start from Kachali Lake and It will end at Dada Kondke Amphitheatre and for more information regarding cycle rally one can contact Chirag Shah on 9664231220."