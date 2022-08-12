Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas issues list of unassociated vendors |

As a precautionary measure, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has issued an advisory for its customers informing them about vendors that are no longer their authorised service providers.

The advisory, circulated through social media platforms on Thursday, names six service providers based all over the city and cautions customers that the six no longer represent MGL.

“In case any of the above company approaches you representing MGL, please do not avail any services from them. Even after making it known to the public if any of you choose to avail their services, it would be at your risk and responsibility,” the advisory states.

The advisory also includes helpline numbers that the customers can call in case of queries related to authorised service providers. MGL officials said that this was a proactive measure undertaken to ensure that customers were updated about the organisation’s authorised service providers.

“Vendors are hired on a contract basis and when their contracts are not renewed, we need to update our customers. A lot of times, customers are unaware of the contracts having expired and seek services from vendors thinking that they still represent MGL,” said MGL spokesperson Neera Asthana Phate.

She added that there have also been some instances of vendors or service providers cheating customers by claiming to be working on MGL’s behalf. “In such cases, we encourage the customers to register police complaints at the earliest,” she said.