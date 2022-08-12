Mumbai: BMC says Omicron responsible for Covid upstick in last 2 months

Representative | Photo Credit: Unsplash

The BMC's 14th genome sequencing report has revealed that Omicron and its sub lineages were responsible for the uptick of Covid cases over the last two months. According to the official data, 64 of the 230 samples were detected with BA 2.74 variant, followed by 45 samples each of BA2.76 and BA 2.75 variant, 28 samples of BA 2.38, 19 samples of BA.5, 18 samples of another variant, nine samples of BA 2.38.1 and two samples of BA.4 variant has been detected.

Underlining that vaccination is the only way to keep the virus at bay, senior civic health official said that with the Covid rise in Mumbai in June and July, they had sent the naso-oropharyngeal positive sample for genome sequencing from hospitalised patients as well as people testing positive in dispensaries and laboratories.

Experts say the BA.2.75 variant includes new mutations in the spike protein. Of the mutations, G446S and R493Q are of particular concern, as it gives the variant the ability to evade several antibodies. This means, it can infect people who have been vaccinated or have been infected previously.

“As of now, it seems that BA.2.75 will have antibody escape that is similar to that for BA.4/5 with respect to the current vaccine,” said an expert. Reiterating the importance of inoculation, civic health officials said, “Those who complete the vaccination and those who follow the Covid prevention rule get the most protection from the virus infection, and even if the infection does occur, its severity can be completely prevented.”