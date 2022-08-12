Mumbai banker wakes up to 1,573-euro cyber fraud | Photo: Representative Image

A 32-year-old woman working as a bank manager had recently procured a multicurrency bank card, and deposited 2,000 Euros in the said card as she was planning to go on a holiday with her husband to Turkey. The woman was left shocked when she woke up in the morning and found that she had received 29 text messages informing that 1,573 Euros had been siphoned off from her card.

According to the Wadala TT police, the complainant had planned to visit Turkey on August 10. Since Indian currency is not accepted in Turkey, she had applied for a multi-currency card on August 3 through her bank. After receiving the card, she deposited 2,000 Euros, so that she could meet her expenses abroad.

On Tuesday, when the woman was asleep between 3.30 am and 10.30 am, her mobile phone was flooded with 29 text messages, informing that 1,573 Euros had been transacted from card. Immediately, she contacted the bank and got her card blocked. Subsequently, she got a criminal offence registered in the matter.

Investigation is underway to ascertain how the fraudster managed to siphon off the money from the card, without the complainant having shared any details with anyone.

The police would be getting details of the illegal transactions and probe where the money was diverted by the fraudster.