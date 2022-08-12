Mumbai: Traffic snarls in the city despite moderate rains | Twitter

The moderate showers on Friday with the long weekend ahead were predicted to give Mumbaikars some respite from the ever-long snarls of traffic on the roads. However, these predictions didn’t sustain as starting from Mulund to Borivali, the traffic remained like any other usual day.

From Eastern Express Highway (EEH) to Western Express Highway (WEH), the main connecting routes of the city and suburbs, both were jam-packed on both sides. “I assumed it’s a long weekend, there won’t be much traffic. We took our vehicle and got stuck near Vakola Flyover for more than one hour,” said Chaitali Ranjan, a Santacruz resident. It is known that the WEH had once again a heavy number of vehicles stuck due to bad roads and traffic mismanagement.

For the traffic at Vakola, traffic police tweeted saying, “Due to bad roads at Vakola bridge, north-bound vehicular movement is slow at teachers’ colony.”

The Mumbai Traffic Police provide real-time information for Mumbaikars to track traffic updates. However, commuters feel along with providing updates, they should get better roads. “I leave the house after checking their updates but what is the point? I don’t have any options other than WEH to reach my office, so what good can come from simply seeing tweets like ‘slow vehicular movements’,” asks Jagjit Verma, a commuter.

All the tweet from the traffic police was, “Vehicular movement is slow at Gondivali (Andheri) Bus Stop to Chakala Junction, southbound WEH.”

Meanwhile, commuters travelling in the EEH faced similar troubles. “I travelled using EEH to reach home from Airport. It was my first time in the city after a long time, so I had no idea about the right routes to take. I was stuck for 2 long hours which I was originally supposed to reach in 20 to 25 minutes,” said a commuter.

On the same pretext, another commuter tweeted saying, “A simple 30 minutes commute on Western Expressway is taking around 90 minutes. Millions of man hours getting wasted in traffic.”

In the Saki Naka area of Andheri, similar bottleneck traffic was experienced by the commuters travelling in a vehicle. “Today was the worst traffic experience. Took me over four hours to go 45 kilometres from Andheri – which cost me three times,” one commuter said on Twitter. “The traffic is increasing day by day. It took me two hours to reach home by road from Andheri to Santacruz," another commuter added.

Meanwhile, commuters travelling on Thursday night too faced similar troubles across the city. The Mumbai-Nashik Highway too experienced high traffic and slow vehicular movements.