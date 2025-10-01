Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Inaugurates State's 1st Eco-Friendly Pet Crematorium In Mira-Bhayander |

Mumbai: A dignified farewell for beloved pets is now a reality in Maharashtra. The state’s first dedicated pet crematorium, located at Navghar, Mira-Bhayander was inaugurated recently, through the vision and initiative of Maharashtra State Transport Minister and Osmanabad District Guardian Minister, Shri Pratap Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik.

Addressing The Issue Of Pet Cremation

Until now, the disposal of deceased pets posed a serious challenge, with their remains often discarded in rivers, creeks, drains, garbage bins, or open spaces. This practice led to foul odors and the spread of diseases, creating public health concerns. The absence of proper facilities for pet cremation has been a long-standing issue. Thanks to Minister Sarnaik’s efforts, this gap has been addressed, providing pet owners with a dignified and well-equipped solution.

Eco-Friendly Pet Crematorium

The Navghar pet crematorium features a fully gas-based cremation system, utilizing natural gas and propane (LPG). This eco-friendly facility ensures minimal environmental impact by converting remains into basic chemical compounds like gases and ash, avoiding the pollution caused by traditional wood-based cremation. Two such pet crematoriums have been established in Mira-Bhayander—at Navghar and Kashimira. While the Navghar facility has been inaugurated, the Kashimira crematorium is set to be operational soon, as announced by Minister Sarnaik.

Overwhelming Support From Citizens

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from animal lovers in Mira-Bhayander, who have lauded the project for balancing environmental conservation with compassion for pets. The facility has been hailed as a landmark step in honoring the bond between pet owners and their animals.

Minister Sarnaik’s Statement

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Sarnaik said, “Pets are like family members in many households. Providing a dignified and well-equipped facility for their final rites was the need of the hour. This first-of-its-kind pet crematorium in Maharashtra will set a benchmark for other cities. We aim to replicate such facilities across the state in the future. This initiative reflects a harmonious blend of cleanliness, environmental protection, and respect for the emotions of pet lovers.”

