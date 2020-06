Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on June 5

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday evening said that 176 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune and the total COVID-19 cases in the city are 7,265.

He added that 157 patients became free from COVID-19 and the total patients free from the virus are 4,505.

Here is a list of new micro-containment zones in Pune:

1. Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazaar

2. Parvatidarshan area 1

3. Parvati, Dandekar Pool Slum

4. Parvati, S.No. 93, Mahatma Phule Colony, Laxminagar

5. TP Scheme 3, Sane Guruji vashat

6. Kasba Peth, Nana Peth Bhavani Peth, etc.

7. Pune Station, Tadiwala Road

8. Bhavani Peth, Manjulabai Chawl

9. Sangamwadi, TP Scheme, Kavadewadi

10. Koregaon Park, Sant Gadgebaba vasahat

11. Somvar Peth, Church Road in front of Police Vashat, Garpir Vasti

12. Parvati, Taljaimata Vasti 1