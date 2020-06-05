Coronavirus in Mumbai: Over fear of being diagnosed with COVID-19, 43-year-old commits suicide at Nair hospital

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man admitted to BYL Nair hospital with COVID-19 symptoms was found hanging inside the bathroom on Thursday morning. The patient is likely to have hanged himself with the fear of COVID-19 said police, his test reports were awaited.
According to the Agripada police, the patient, a resident of Mahim's fishermen colony was admitted to the BYL Nair hospital on May 21 due to fever and cold. His first COVID19 test report came negative, however his swabs were taken again on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, morning the patient had gone to bathroom, however the hospital staff broke open the door after he failed to respond to their calls for long. He was found hanging to a hook for clothes in the bathroom.
“We have not found any suicide note neither the family has rose any suspicion. We have registered an accidental death report and our investigation is underway," said S Agawane senior police inspector of Agripada police station.
This is second suicide case by a COVID-19 patient reported from the hospital. On April 15, a 29-year-old woman hung herself at the hospital. While a 60-year-old COVID19 patient hung himself at Seven Hills hospital in Marol on May 9.
