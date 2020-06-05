Cyclone Nisarga: Uddhav, Aaditya take a Ro-Ro boat to take stock of situation in Alibaug, Raigad

Thackeray on Thursday held a video-conference meeting with all the District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners for an assessment of the situation and directed that all 'panchnamas' must be completed within 2 days to enable the government extend aid to the affected people.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said that around 13-14 districts - or more than one-third of Maharashtra's 36 districts - were affected by Nisarga and he would go on a tour from Saturday for a spot assessment of the damages.

Nearly 76,200 people from low-lying or risk-prone areas were shifted to safer locations to avoid the cyclone fury which claimed 6 lives and injured another 16 in different parts of the state.