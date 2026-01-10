Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Come Together To Present ‘Wise City’ Manifesto Ahead Of Polls

Participants during the gathering "We Vote Wise" at Y.B Chavan Centre in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Jan 10: Mumbaikars came together to put forward their demands for the upcoming elected body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ahead of the elections.

The gathering, organised by the Blue Ribbon Movement in partnership with The Free Press Journal, allowed people from different localities to discuss similarities in their issues and prepare a manifesto listing their demands.

WISE initiative for a ‘wise city’

The Blue Ribbon Movement’s WISE initiative aims to upgrade the mass aim of making Mumbai a wise city on various fronts of wellness, inclusion, sustainability, entrepreneurship and expression. Under the initiative, citizens from different localities came together to redesign the city’s future.

Participants during the gathering "We Vote Wise" at Y.B Chavan Centre in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Focus on voting wisely

With an aim to make people understand what it means to vote wisely, the gathering saw participants split into five groups to list their aspirations for their corporators. Multiple organisations, including Talk Dharti to Me, Apnalaya, Jhoom, IEC and Oorvani, also joined hands to mobilise citizens to fulfil the dream of a wise city.

Mixed emotions, clear demands

Through a small activity, participants expressed mixed emotions about the city, including hopelessness, frustration, worry and hopefulness. However, they clearly articulated demands such as walkability, education, affordability, accountability and development from the civic body.

Theme-based manifestos prepared

Participants prepared manifestos based on the themes of wellness, inclusion, sustainability, as well as entrepreneurship and expression.

Wellness manifesto highlights

The wellness manifesto demanded efficient solid waste management, reframing Aapla Dawakhanas’ timings based on local communities, establishment of community halls, timely public transport, pothole-free roads and better infrastructure in schools.

Inclusion manifesto priorities

The inclusion manifesto stressed quality of life and equal facilities for all, accessible public toilets for specially-abled citizens, availability of sanitary napkins at all train and bus stations, nursing rooms at public places, citizens’ consent in development, and inclusive policies for transgender persons.

Sustainability and entrepreneurship focus

The sustainability manifesto urged ward-level waste segregation centres, protection of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, policies for sustainable redevelopment, plantation on footpaths, cycling and walking tracks, and mandatory rainwater harvesting for all housing societies.

Similarly, the entrepreneurship and expression manifesto sought more public graffiti, libraries, art workshops, spaces for religious dialogue, sports facilities and the reclaiming of critical thinking.

Additional civic demands

Participants also raised demands for equality and justice, policy awareness and access, better infrastructure, action against corruption, efficient public transportation, senior citizen facilities and an improved system for social work.

Also Watch:

Organisers express hope

Abhishek Thakore, co-founder of the Blue Ribbon Movement, said, “We are angry and disappointed but still hopeful that things will change for the better. We need to move beyond the aspiration of a smart city and aim for a wise city. We should discuss improving the quality of life. We will soon come up with a unique framework for measuring the wise quotient.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/