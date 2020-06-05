Mission Begin Again: Mumbai revs back to life after nearly 80 days of lockdown

After nearly 80 days of lockdown, the country's commercial capital Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra revved back to life, setting in motion the crucial economic activities that were virtually paralysed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, here on Friday.

Most markets, market areas, commercial and trading areas - barring malls or market complexes - in the city and rest of the state reopened for business even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that "people should tread cautiously while beginning a 'new life' from today".

As announced earlier, the shops are remaining open on one side of the road on odd-even dates basis, between 9 am-5 pm, with several other conditions, said Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) President Viren Shah.

Use of trial rooms in garment outlets is banned, return/exchange is prohibited, strict physical distancing norms must be followed, arrangements for sanitisers and possibly even a thermometer gun at the entrance is must for staffer, in case of overcrowding, sales must stop, he said.