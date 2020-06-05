Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 100 cr immediate relief for Raigad

He also assured citizens in Raigad that the government would help them get back on their feet as soon as possible.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad's Alibaug to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Nisarga. Ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh, and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister directed officials to file a report of the damage caused by the cyclone within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers. Cyclone Nisarga had made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on June 3, causing widespread damage in the area.