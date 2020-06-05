Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 100 cr immediate relief for Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced Rs 100 crore as immediate relief to Raigad district, which is the most affected district due to Cyclone Nisgarga.
While addressing media, Uddhav Thackeray said, "In Raigad district, an immediate inquiry has been ordered into the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga and Rs 100 crore will be provided as emergency relief." He said that the actual package will be announced after assessment of the situation is done in Raigad.
He also assured citizens in Raigad that the government would help them get back on their feet as soon as possible.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad's Alibaug to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Nisarga. Ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh, and others accompanied the Chief Minister.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister directed officials to file a report of the damage caused by the cyclone within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers. Cyclone Nisarga had made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on June 3, causing widespread damage in the area.
