Maharashtra: Govt staff must report to work once a week or face pay cut, says order

The Maharashtra government on Friday said it was mandatory for government employees to be present in office once a week during the COVID-19 lockdown, failing which they will have to face salary cut.

As per a notification issued by additional chief secretary (finance) Manoj Saunik, all government departments have been asked to prepare a roaster of officers and employees affiliated to them.

"All employees, except those on sanctioned leave or medical leave, will need to be in office for one day in a week compulsorily," the order read.

Disciplinary action will be taken by department heads against those who leave the office without permission during the lockdown, it stated.

If an employee remains absent during the assigned day, he/she will lose pay for an entire week, it warned.