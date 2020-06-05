HCQ, Modi and Trump: The curious case of the Lancet paper written by a small US company that made waves

Dr Mandeep R Mehra, a scientist at Harvard in his clarification in Lancet wrote, “After publication of our Lancet Article, several concerns were raised with respect to the veracity of the data and analyses conducted by Surgisphere Corporation and its founder and our co-author, Sapan Desai, in our publication. We launched an independent third- party peer review of Surgisphere with the consent of Sapan Desai to evaluate the origination of the database elements, to confirm the completeness of the database, and to replicate the analyses presented in the paper.

“Our independent peer reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the full dataset, client contracts, and the full ISO audit report to their servers for analysis as such transfer would violate client agreements and confidentiality requirements. As such, our reviewers were not able to conduct an independent and private peer review and therefore notified us of their withdrawal from the peer-review process.”

You can read the full statement here.

Following the statement, the World Health Organisation announced that it would resume coronavirus trials of hydroxychloroquine. The organisation had temporarily suspended trials after the paper came out in the last week of May.

Notably, Dr Sapan A Desai, an MD and PhD from the University of Chicago and the brainchild behind Surgisphere is the author both papers – the one published in Lancet and the one published in New England Journal of Medicine. Surgisphere, too has defended its stance on its website, pledging transparency, and says it is working to address all questions about the data it provided.

Who is Surgisphere?

Founded in 2008, Surgispehere was one of the three companies started by Dr Desai. The other two are QuartzClinical and ClinicalReview. QuartzClinical and ClinicalReview, which were started by Desai, claim to be dara-based sites, but there is no way you can get in touch with anyone unless you fill out an auto form

Although Surgisphere was started in 2008, its website has only started putting out content since April last year.