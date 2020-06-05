Coronavirus in Mumbai: Average daily COVID-19 case growth rate in the city goes down from 8% to 3.64%

With a trend of steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the average daily growth rate of infections has gone down, claimed officials of the city civic body, spearheading the metropolis's response to the pandemic.

According to a top Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, as per the data till June 2, the average daily growth of COVID-19 cases went down from more than 8 per cent a a few days ago to 3.64 per cent.

Till June 2, a total of 41,986 COVID-19 cases and 1,368 deaths were recorded in the city, the worst-hit by the disease in Maharashtra.

According to the BMC, it has conducted over 2.08 lakh tests till June 2, of those only 20.18 per cent people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.