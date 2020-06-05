Mumbai: Bodies of two persons working at restaurant in Mira Road found inside a water tank

Earlier in June 2019, Bodies of a mother and her son were found at their residence in Mumbai's Mira Road area. As per a report by ANI, a suicide note was recovered from the man's laptop leading to suspicion that he first killed his mother and later took his own life.

The two who have died have been identified as Vaikateshwaran Gopal Iyer, 42 and Meenakshi Iyer, 75. Police reached the spot after neighbours complained of foul smell in the building and the bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

In another incident, on May 9, a 36-year-old migrant worker lost his life after being run over by an overspeeding pick-up jeep on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Kashimira on Friday night.

The deceased who has been identified as Ramjanam Chotu Yadav (36) operated a flour-mill in the Mograpada area of Andheri. The incident was reported near Hotel Western in Kashimira.