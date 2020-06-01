Mira Bhayandar: 1,600 people ferried to Vasai Road railway station for Howrah-bound Shramik train

Around 1,600 migrants were ferried in 40 Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) buses to Vasai Road railway station which was the origin point of Howrah (West Bengal)-bound Shramik Special train on Sunday.

Proper care was taken by the police and the civic authorities to ensure implementation of physical distancing norms at the Jesal Park Chowpatty ground which is used as an assembling point for passengers to board buses and reach railway stations as per the schedule of trains lined up by the railway department.

Left jobless due to the lockdown, the Bengali migrants living in the twin-city, especially those from the informal sector working as goldsmiths, domestic helps and construction workers were desperate to go back home.

More than 2,000 migrants from the Mira-Bhayandar belt had submitted applications and registered themselves with the district administration, Thane requesting reservations in Shramik Special trains for their home-bound journey to West Bengal.

“We are thankful to the district authorities and the Railways for lining up the special train,” said Rathin Dutta of BJP’s Bengali cell. However, many more aspiring travellers are still waiting for their turn.