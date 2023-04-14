 Vishu 2023: Significance and wishes to send to your loved ones on Malayalam New Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleVishu 2023: Significance and wishes to send to your loved ones on Malayalam New Year

Vishu 2023: Significance and wishes to send to your loved ones on Malayalam New Year

The first day of the month of Medam of the Malayalam calendar is celebrated as Vishu in Kerala and even, President of India, Droupadi Murmu wished all the citizens of the nation on this auspicious occasion

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image

While New Year is celebrated in most parts of India on April 14 like Baisakhi, Bihu and Puthandu; in Kerala, the first day of the month of Medam of the Malayalam calendar is celebrated as Vishu. It will be observed on April 15 and in West Bengal, it will be celebrated as Poila Baishak.

During Vishu, Malayalis celebrate the day by relishing Sadhya – a platter of traditional dishes made at home. People wear new clothes and give gifts to their loved ones.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu wished all the citizens of the nation and tweeted the following:

You can send messages, wishes, quotes and images to your loved ones on this auspicious festival. Here are a few of them.

Check them out:

Read Also
7 traditional delicacies to indulge on this Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu and Poila Baisakh
article-image

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.”

"Let’s relish on sadhya and love our loved ones a little more this year. Happy Vishu."

Read Also
Bohag Bihu 2023: Significance, messages to send to your loved ones and grand preparations for this...
article-image

“You are never too old to set another goal, or to dream a new dream.”

“There is nothing magical about the flip of the calendar, but it represents a clean break, a new hope, and a blank canvas."

"Let's celebrate this auspicious day of Vishu with mirth and joy, for the new year will bring lots of success and prosperity for us."

Read Also
Puthandu 2023: Significance, celebrations and wishes to send to your loved ones on this day
article-image
Read Also
Baisakhi 2023: 7 Famous Gurudwaras in India that you must visit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vishu 2023: Significance and wishes to send to your loved ones on Malayalam New Year

Vishu 2023: Significance and wishes to send to your loved ones on Malayalam New Year

Stunning Swiss-German Talent Schirin Thoma Continues To Impress On The Catwalks

Stunning Swiss-German Talent Schirin Thoma Continues To Impress On The Catwalks

Dating goals? US man undergoes PAINFUL surgery, spends over ₹ 1 crore to increase height and find...

Dating goals? US man undergoes PAINFUL surgery, spends over ₹ 1 crore to increase height and find...

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious time to buy jewellery. What’s your plan?

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious time to buy jewellery. What’s your plan?

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: 10 messages & wishes to mark this day

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: 10 messages & wishes to mark this day