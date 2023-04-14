Vishu 2023: Significance and wishes to send to your loved ones on Malayalam New Year

While New Year is celebrated in most parts of India on April 14 like Baisakhi, Bihu and Puthandu; in Kerala, the first day of the month of Medam of the Malayalam calendar is celebrated as Vishu. It will be observed on April 15 and in West Bengal, it will be celebrated as Poila Baishak.

During Vishu, Malayalis celebrate the day by relishing Sadhya – a platter of traditional dishes made at home. People wear new clothes and give gifts to their loved ones.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu wished all the citizens of the nation and tweeted the following:

On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians living in the country and abroad. pic.twitter.com/rM1turPxDt — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

You can send messages, wishes, quotes and images to your loved ones on this auspicious festival. Here are a few of them.

Check them out:

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.”

"Let’s relish on sadhya and love our loved ones a little more this year. Happy Vishu."

“You are never too old to set another goal, or to dream a new dream.”

“There is nothing magical about the flip of the calendar, but it represents a clean break, a new hope, and a blank canvas."

"Let's celebrate this auspicious day of Vishu with mirth and joy, for the new year will bring lots of success and prosperity for us."

