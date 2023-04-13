From Baisakhi to Bihu; here are 7 traditional delicacies to indulge on this New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023

Bhogali Bihu: Assamese prepare many delicacies on their New Year and the quintessential among them is the Pithas

Sandoh-guri (a variety of porridge), Komal-saul (a unique variety of rice that turns soft and fluffy on soaking) and Bora saul (sticky rice), mixed with Doi (curd) and Gur and others are the delicacies that are eaten on this day

Puthandu: Tamilians prepare Manga Pachadi,  Manjal Poosanikai Sambar, Arachuvitta Rasam, Masala Dal Vada and  Aval Payasam (south Indian kheer) on their New Year

Baisakhi: Kadhi, Meethe Peeley Chawal, . Kesar Phirni,  Mango Lassi, Pindi Chole and Kada Prasad (Atta Halwa) are some of the delicacies prepared on this day

Sarso Ka Saag and Makke ki roti are also, among these

Poila Baisakh: Kosha Mangsho

Bhetki Macher Paturi are the delicacies that are eaten on this Bengali New Year

