From Baisakhi to Bihu; here are 7 traditional delicacies to indulge on this New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Bhogali Bihu: Assamese prepare many delicacies on their New Year and the quintessential among them is the Pithas
Sandoh-guri (a variety of porridge), Komal-saul (a unique variety of rice that turns soft and fluffy on soaking) and Bora saul (sticky rice), mixed with Doi (curd) and Gur and others are the delicacies that are eaten on this day
Puthandu: Tamilians prepare Manga Pachadi, Manjal Poosanikai Sambar, Arachuvitta Rasam, Masala Dal Vada and Aval Payasam (south Indian kheer) on their New Year
Baisakhi: Kadhi, Meethe Peeley Chawal, . Kesar Phirni, Mango Lassi, Pindi Chole and Kada Prasad (Atta Halwa) are some of the delicacies prepared on this day
Sarso Ka Saag and Makke ki roti are also, among these
Poila Baisakh: Kosha Mangsho
Bhetki Macher Paturi are the delicacies that are eaten on this Bengali New Year
