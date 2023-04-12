Poila Boishakh 2023: 7 Restaurants in Mumbai that serve scrumptious Bengali food

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023

Oh! Calcutta has multiple outlets across Mumbai that serve delicious bengali food. They have special Nobo borsho luch and meal boxes this year.

Bijoli Grill in Powai is famous for its coconut prawns, make sure to try them out

The Calcutta Club in Oshiwara is TV's Anupama aka Rupali Ganguli's favourite bengali joint. Try out their mutton kosha

Hangla's in Oshiwara are famous for their lip smacking Rolls

Peetuk in Mahakali offers a wide range of bengali food from Fish to vegetarian options, you get it all here

Kolkata Konnection in Oshiwara serves one of the best Mughlai paratha in town

Bong Adda is located in CBD Belapur and Thane. The place offers the perfect benagli thali

Thanks For Reading!

7 Delicious traditional dishes from across India that you must try this Republic day
Find out More