Poila Boishakh 2023: 7 Restaurants in Mumbai that serve scrumptious Bengali food

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
Oh! Calcutta has multiple outlets across Mumbai that serve delicious bengali food. They have special Nobo borsho luch and meal boxes this year.
Bijoli Grill in Powai is famous for its coconut prawns, make sure to try them out
The Calcutta Club in Oshiwara is TV's Anupama aka Rupali Ganguli's favourite bengali joint. Try out their mutton kosha
Hangla's in Oshiwara are famous for their lip smacking Rolls
Peetuk in Mahakali offers a wide range of bengali food from Fish to vegetarian options, you get it all here
Kolkata Konnection in Oshiwara serves one of the best Mughlai paratha in town
Bong Adda is located in CBD Belapur and Thane. The place offers the perfect benagli thali
Thanks For Reading!