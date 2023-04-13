Bohag Bihu 2023: Significance, messages to send to your loved ones and grand preparations for this day | FPJ

Assamese New Year is celebrated onApril 14and is known as Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu. It also, marks the onset of the spring season. The festival is a regional holiday in Assam and in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi also, tweeted this morning, April 13 and wished the Assamese people. He retweeted the tweet posted by Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and wrote, "It is a delight to be among my sisters and brothers of Assam to mark the special occasion of Bohag Bihu. On the 14th, various development works will either be launched or their foundation stones would be laid, which will make it an even more special Bihu."

Check his tweet below:

It is a delight to be among my sisters and brothers of Assam to mark the special occasion of Bohag Bihu. On the 14th, various development works will either be launched or their foundation stones would be laid, which will make it an even more special Bihu. https://t.co/Hh9dVLHYbu https://t.co/8NONzzdZbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

Bohag Bihu is celebrated for seven days and traditional dishes are part of the lavish feasts. Women dress beautifully and dance around the bonfire to welcome the New Year.

You can send messages, wishes, quotes and images to your loved ones on this auspicious festival.

Take a look:

"Happy Bohag Bihu! Let’s begin this New Year with love and positivity."

"This Bihu I am sending you lots of love and my warm wishes. May you shine as always. Enjoy the festival with your family and your loved ones."

"I hope that this festival blesses you with health and wealth. May you outshine everyone around you. Lots of love to you on this Bihu."

"On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, let’s commit to spreading happiness and joy in the lives of everyone."

Bihu is going to be celebrated in a grand way this year. Assam is going to celebrate Mega Bihu and is aiming to create a Guinness world record with 11000 Bihu dancers performing together in Sarusajai Stadium.

Take a look at the grand preparations for celebrating Bihu this year:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

#Assam 's colourful #RongaliBihu gift to the #world: #Bihu dancers and drummers busy at the rehearsal for the world's largest Bihu Dance performance in a single venue for the #GuinnessWorldRecord at #Sarusajai stadium in #Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/3pR2b8UjJn — Pankaj Bhattacharjee (@pankajbhatta) April 11, 2023

Read Also Poila Boishakh 2023: 7 Restaurants in Mumbai that serve scrumptious Bengali food