Baisakhi 2023: 7 Famous Gurudwaras in India that you must visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, which will be celebrated this year on April 14, is one of the most important festivals of the Sikh community. You must visit these famous gurudwaras on this day or whenever you can. 1. Golden Temple: also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, is located in Amritsar. It is the most famous gurudwara and is a major tourism site across India
2. Gurudwara Bangla Sahib: is located in Delhi and is known for its beautiful architecture
3. Hazur Sahib: was built between 1832 and 1837 by Maharaja Ranjit Singh. It is located on the banks of the Godavari River in the city of Nanded in Maharashtra. It is a place where the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, took his last breath
4. Gurudwara Paonta Sahib: was built in memory of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru of Sikhs; in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on the banks of the river Yamuna. The Gurudwara has a 'Palki' (palanquin) made of pure gold, donated by devotees. It attracts tourists from all over the world
5. Takht Sri Patna Sahib: also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, marks the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. The beautiful architectural pilgrimage is located in Patna, Bihar
6. Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Sahib: is located in Bidar, Karnataka. Guru Nanak was staying on the outskirts of Mardana, where there was shortage of water and despite the efforts of the village people, drinkable water was hard to find. Guru Nanak touched a part of the hillside with his toes after which a fountain of sweet water gushed out from there. Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Sahib is on the side of this fountain
7. Nanakmatta Gurudwara: is located in Nanakmatta, Uttarakhand and is associated with the founder of Sikhism and first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak and also, Guru Hargobind. It is said that Guru Nanak came here during his third Udaasi 1514 while on his way to Mount Kailash
