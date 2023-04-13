Puthandu 2023: Significance, celebrations and wishes to send to your loved ones on this day | FPJ

Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam, marks the Tamil New Year and it is the first day of the Tamil calendar or the first day of the Chithirai month. It will be celebrated on April 14 this year. The day is observed as a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

Puthandu is celebrated with full enthusiasm in the state of Tamil Nadu and a special dish called 'Mangai Pachadi' is prepared on this day. The dish is sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy, symbolising the different emotions that one experiences in life and it is believed that eating this dish on Puthandu brings balance and harmony in life.

Besides mango pachadi, pongal is also, prepared and the lip-smacking dishes of Puthandu spread also includes vadai, sambhar, sadam (rice), payasam, appalam (papad), vegetable curry, fresh mango pickle and curd.

Tamilians decorate their homes and celebrate the new year with their loved ones.

The celebrations for the day start by making kolam – designs made of coloured rice flour at the entrance of the house while some people also sing devotional songs.

Some start the day by visiting the temple. One of the main traditions associated with Puthandu is the 'Kanni' or the first sight of the year. It is believed that the first thing a person sees on the morning of Puthandu sets the tone for the rest of the year. Therefore, on the morning of Puthandu, Tamils traditionally wake up early, bathe and then look at auspicious items such as gold, silver, fruits, flowers, and a mirror, as a symbol of good luck.

Tamilians pay respect to the elders of the family and greet each other saying Puthandu Nalvalthukal which translates to Happy New Year in English.

Check the wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones on 'Puthandu':

"May the divine blessings of the almighty shower upon you and your family on this Tamil New Year. Happy Puthandu!"

"Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!"

"From this Puthandu, let us move forward with positivity towards our dreams. Let us face all the problems with courage and emerge as winners. I wish you a beautiful and happy new year."

"May the sun brighten your life with goodness, fortune, and glory. I pray to God to bestow his love and care on you and to help you face the challenges of life. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you."