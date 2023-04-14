 Puthandu to Baisakhi: PM Modi shares festival wishes in well-designed images; greets people in regional languages
On Friday, PM Modi tweeted well-designed images to greet people on several festivals being celebrated across the country, some being the cheer for the harvest season and others marking the new year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
India is celebrating various festivals across its regions. While Punjab and its neighbouring states in North India are observing "Baisakhi", Tamil Nadu marks its New Year "Puthandu." Wishing each and everyone on the special occasions that they follow and rejoice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared wishes and greetings on Twitter.

On Friday, PM Modi tweeted well-designed images to greet people on several festivals being celebrated across the country, some being the cheer for the harvest season and others marking the new year. His festival greetings were bilingual as he wished people in both English and the respective regional language.

"Puthandu greetings to everyone. Have a great year ahead," he wrote while wishing the Tamil people a great new year. The greeting image had a divine vibe featuring a kalash, fruits, and flowers. It was also signed by the PM.

Puthandu greetings by PM Modi

article-image

He also greeted people on 'Baisakhi', 'Bohag Bihu', 'Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti', and 'Odia New Year'. For Baisakhi, he shared best wishes on the festival and said: "May this occasion deepen the bonds of togetherness in society."

Baisakhi wishes

Bohag Bihu greetings

Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year

article-image

