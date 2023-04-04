 Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion

PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other ministers tweeted and wished the nation on the occasion of birth anniversary of 24th Tirthankara of Jainism

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Twitter

Mahavir Jayanti one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community that celebrates the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Religious processions (rath yatra) are carried out and Jain temples are decorated with flags on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 4, greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, a day that marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism.

PM Modi tweeted, “Today is a special day, when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden”.

Check PM Modi's tweet below:

President of India Droupadi Murmu wrote on Twitter, “I heartily congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir showed the path to humanity by teaching truth, non-violence and non-violence. All countrymen should practice non-violence, take a pledge to have compassion for animals and protect nature."

Check President of India Droupadi Murmu's tweet:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his greetings and tweeted:

Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted:

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik tweeted:

Mahavir believed in ahimsa or non-violence, satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment). It was on the 13th day of waxing moon in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar, that Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar; to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. His birth date is debatable. Swetambar Jains, believe that he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe that he took birth in 615 BC.

Read Also
Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know all about the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh govt schools to train female students in self-defense

Uttar Pradesh govt schools to train female students in self-defense

Kerala train fire: NIA, anti-terror squad to investigate case, to examine terror angle

Kerala train fire: NIA, anti-terror squad to investigate case, to examine terror angle

'No contamination found,' says official after US flags Indian-made eyedrops: Report

'No contamination found,' says official after US flags Indian-made eyedrops: Report

Rahul Gandhi asks 'Whom does ₹20,000 cr in Adani's shell company belong to?'

Rahul Gandhi asks 'Whom does ₹20,000 cr in Adani's shell company belong to?'

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion