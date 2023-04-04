Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion

Twitter

Mahavir Jayanti one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community that celebrates the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Religious processions (rath yatra) are carried out and Jain temples are decorated with flags on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 4, greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, a day that marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism.

PM Modi tweeted, “Today is a special day, when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden”.

President of India Droupadi Murmu wrote on Twitter, “I heartily congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir showed the path to humanity by teaching truth, non-violence and non-violence. All countrymen should practice non-violence, take a pledge to have compassion for animals and protect nature."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his greetings and tweeted:

Greetings to fellow citizens on Mahavir Jayanti.



The three A’s of Ahimsa, Anekanta and Aparigraha of Bhagwan Mahavira’s philosophy can provide answers to many modern day problems.



Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted:

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik tweeted:

Mahavir believed in ahimsa or non-violence, satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment). It was on the 13th day of waxing moon in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar, that Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar; to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. His birth date is debatable. Swetambar Jains, believe that he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe that he took birth in 615 BC.

