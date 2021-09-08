The BEST eco-friendly Ganesha markets in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two more days to go before our beloved Lord Ganesha arrives! While Mumbaikars can’t contain their excitement because Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, they must be equally perplexed about the preparations accompanying the festival. From decorating the house to buying essential puja samagri and selecting the right environment-friendly makhar for Bappa to making modaks and much more! Ganeshotsav is that time of the year when family, friends and loved ones meet up and visit each other’s homes. And if you are someone who has no idea where to buy all the integral stuff for Ganpati celebrations, then we bring you the best local markets in Mumbai, where you can hop and shop for everything you need.

Dadar Flower Market

Are you planning a floral theme for Ganpati decoration? Then look no further and head to this place as you will be surprised by the types of flowers the stalls sell here. From common Indian flowers to exotic and international flowers, indeed, this wholesale flower market in Dadar is heaven for all flower lovers. This market which is also known as ‘Phool Gully’, is right outside the Dadar station. Roses, lotuses, gerberas, crimsons, lilies, marigolds, chrysanthemums, peonies, you name it! They have it all and a lot more.

Where: 302, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar – West

Advertisement

Crawford Market

The popularity of this market is mainly because there are loads of things that they can buy here. From fruits, vegetables, eco-friendly décor items, etc., you will literally find everything. This one is probably the ultimate market for Ganesh Chaturthi shopping as you don’t have to move from one market to another for different things. So, if you have a tight schedule, then you know where to go.

Where: Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort

Advertisement

Kirtikar Market

This one is hands down the best market for Ganpati decorations. Here you’ll find beautiful makhars (like wooden ones and other such reusable options), decorative items like reusable wall hangings, and more. The rates here are lower than your regular markets. Also known as the ‘Crawford market of Dadar’, this wholesale plus retail market is the best destination where you can buy the best jewellery for your Bappa. You’ll also find jute bags, utensils, traditional kitchen containers, etc, at affordable prices.

Where: Doctor D Silva Road, Dadar – West

Santacruz Market

Here you will find everything that is required for Ganpati décor. And for lighting up the makhar (eco-friendly ones), you will need decorative and colourful lights, fabrics like curtains, and dupattas for decorating your home, isn’t it? If yes, then Santacruz market is the place you must visit. Apart from Ganpati decoration items, here you will also find pretty kadas, bangles, cosmetics kurtas, blouses, Kolhapuri chappals and more.

Where: Opposite Santacruz station, Santacruz – West

Advertisement

Vile Parle Market

From puja thalis, diyas, bells, idols, paat or patari to place Bappa, mukut (crown) to adorn Ganpati, etc. here you will find all the things that can amp up your Ganpati celebrations. You must visit this market if you plan a DIY (do it yourself) decor this year because you will get to buy craft materials here. Along with puja items, you will also find cool stuff like leather bags, handmade jewellery, tie and dye dupattas, kurtis and blouses with Madhubani and Kalamkari prints.

Where: Opposite Vile Parle Station, Vile Parle – East

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:00 AM IST