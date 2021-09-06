Mumbai based idol maker sends eco-friendly Ganesh idols to Australia, Germany, US - See Pics

Mumbai: Sandeep Baleram Gajakosh 49, resident of Kurla and eco-friendly Ganesh idol maker from Mumbai has sent idols to Australia, Germany, Canada and the United States, this year.

Gajakosh said, "Amid COVID-19 lockdown and prediction of a third wave , the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for the second consecutive year. Orders for Ganesh idols of sarvajanik or pubic mandal is less, compared to small idols for home. Till 2019, I was preparing 700 Ganesh idols, but in the last two years, I've made only 200, so we have to wait for orders," he added.

Eco-friendly Ganesh idols | FPJ Photo

Idol maker at work| FPJ Photo

Sandeep who completed his course from the Fine Design Centre in Lower Parel, started making eco-friendly Ganesh idols with paper mache in 2007. "This year I sent one Ganesh idol to Australia, two to Canada, one to the United States and one to Germany- all were 2 feet idols with diamond work. The public mandal abroad first asked us to send a sample and after a lab test it all started. We courier the idols as customers' instructions and deliver them to the airport. We have also sent music instruments for the celebration as per requirement," added Gajakosh.

The Idol maker claims he has been taking orders for actor Rani Mukherjee since 2011. "There was a gap for two years, but till date, Mukherjee takes idols from us. As per the order, we deliver it to her residence," he added.

Paper Ganesha| FPJ Photo

Applying finishing touches| FPJ Photo

Gajakosh further said that compared to POP and mud Ganesh idols, the paper mache idols are too lightweight. "Any child can pick it up and go for visarjan and even do it at home, saving the environment. In the coming years, the demand for decorative idols is increasing. Devotees this year demand idols with decorative diamonds and colour dhoti or dhotar. As per demand and order we keep changing and go for the trend. Following the protocol and government guidelines this year all idols are not more than 2 feet," added Gajakosh stating that his one feet idol cost Rs 1,500 while the two feet one cost around 8,000. The price increases as per the decoration, he said.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:24 PM IST