Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Significance, date, auspicious timings, visarjan timings, and all you need to know

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important and biggest annual festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesh in the country. This year, the celebrations for the 10-day festival will begin from September 10. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity.

Shubh Muhurat:

Ganesh Chaturthi is marked on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, which falls in August-September.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 12:18 AM on September 10, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 09:57 PM on September 10, 2021

Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat - 11:21 AM to 01:49 PM (Ganesh Puja is performed during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala.)

Time to avoid (Moon sighting) - 09:23 AM to 09:21 PM (It is believed that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi.)

Significance:

People bring an idol of Lord Ganesh to their home and worship it during the festival. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. When the festival is over, the idol is immersed in a water body with a lot of fanfare. The immersion signals the return of Lord Ganesh to his abode after staying with his devotees for 10 days.

Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan:

The farewell day for the Lord Ganesh is known as ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ or 'Ganesh Visarjan'. Ganeshotsav is celebrated with full enthusiasm throughout India. But the saddest part of the festival is the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) – the time to bid goodbye to our beloved Bappa. The festival is concluded with a huge procession followed by drum beats, devotional songs, dance, and joy by immersing the idols in the local water bodies like rivers, seas, etc.

Shubh Muhurat: Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi day visarjan (same day) – September September 10, 2021

Afternoon Muhurat: 01:49 PM to 02:08 PM

Evening Muhurat: 05:13 PM to 06:45 PM

Night Muhurat: 09:40 PM to 11:08 PM

Early Morning Muhurat: 12:35 AM to 04:58 AM on September 11

One and a half day visarjan – September 11, 2021

Afternoon Muhurat: 12:35 PM to 05:12 PM

Evening Muhurat: 06:45 PM to 08:12 PM

Night Muhurat: 09:40 PM on September 11 to 02:03 AM on September 12

Early Morning Muhurat: 04:58 AM to 06:25 AM on September 12

Three days Ganesh Visarjan – September 12, 2021

Morning Muhurat: 07:58 AM to 12:35 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 02:07 PM to 03:39 PM

Evening Muhurat: 06:44 PM to 11:07 PM

Night Muhurat: 02:02 AM on to 03:30 AM on September 13

Early Morning Muhurat: 04:58 AM to 06:26 AM on September 13

Five days Ganesh Visarjan – September 14, 2021

Morning Muhurat: 09:30 AM to 02:06 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 03:38 PM to 05:10 PM

Evening Muhurat: 08:10 PM to 09:38 PM

Night Muhurat: 11:06 PM on September 14 to 03:30 AM on September 15

Seven days Ganesh Visarjan – September 16, 2021

Morning Muhurat: 06:26 AM to 07:58 AM

Morning Muhurat: 11:01 AM to 03:37 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 05:08 PM to 06:40 PM

Evening Muhurat: 06:40 PM to 09:37 PM

Night Muhurat: 12:33 AM to 02:02 AM on September 17

Anant Chaturdashi– September 19, 2021

Morning Muhurat: 07:58 AM to 12:32 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 02:03 PM to 03:35 PM

Evening Muhurat: 06:37 PM to 11:03 PM

Night Muhurat: 02:01 AM to 03:30 AM on September 20

Early Morning Muhurat: 04:58 AM to 06:27 AM on September 20

(Date & Time Source: Drickpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:37 PM IST