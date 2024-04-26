7 Celeb-Inspired Bridal Looks For Summer

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 26, 2024
Indian wedding looks have evolved a lot in the past few years. A lot of people have ditched red lehenga to opt for pastel looks. This summer, elevate your wedding outfit by opting for different hues that would look the best on you.
Instagram | Surbhi Chandan
Who said you can't wear a white lehenga for your wedding? Give your summer wedding look a dreamy and fairytale touch by opting for a white lehenga style.
Instagram | Alanna Panday
It's not compulsory to wear a lehenga always. Opt for a saree for your wedding, like actor Alia Bhatt. A saree like this is a comfortable and lightweight option for summer weddings.
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
Adorn a pastel hue in the sunny season. Pastel lehenga looks are the biggest trend these days. Hop on to the trend and go pastel this summer.
Instagram | Athiya Shetty
Pink is the colour for summer. From Kiara Advani to Kriti Kharbanda, many Bollywood celebs opted for a pink wedding look. Try pink hues this wedding season.
Instagram | Kriti Kharbanda
You can never go wrong with a classic red lehenga look. It is a traditional colour that every bride dreams to wear, and you can do it too. Explore various patterns and lightweight materials to stay comfortable in the heat.
Instagram | Katrina Kaif
You can experiment with bright colours like orange, green, pink, and much more. Make your dream wedding look come true this season.
Instagram | Masaba Gupta
