7 Low Calorie Snacks To Binge On Your Fitness Journey

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 26, 2024
Makhana (Fox Nuts) is a great snack option. It is a good source of protein and fibre along with magnesium and iron. One cup of Makhana is only 100 calories.
Dark Chocolate can not only be a good option to curb your cravings but will also be beneficial for your calorie intake. Dark Chocolate also acts as an antioxidant and may help in controlling cholesterol.
Jowar Puffs is an amazing snack option with multiple benefits. It is not only rich in iron, vitamin B and calcium but it also helps in regulating blood sugar levels and preventing diabetes!
Trail Mix includes roasted dry fruits and seeds such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, melon seeds etc. It also has dried fruits and berries. You get maximum nutrition in a bowl and helps in weight management.
Popcorn has always been a widely loved snack. It also makes for a good low calorie snack to binge on. Avoid using cheese mix for a healthier option.
Carrots and Hummus is a good high protein low calorie snack to have at any time of the day. It is easy to carry and will keep you satiated for longer.
Apple and Peanut Butter is a delicious combination to have for a snack. It is filled with protein, vitamins and good fats.
