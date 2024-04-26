Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period April 27 to May 10 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

Aries

8 of Cups: Walk away from what does not serve your highest purpose

This period signifies a turning point in your life when you are courageous enough to let go or walk away from people, jobs, and situations that don’t serve you. It’s a conscious letting go. This process will help you to move to higher ground. You may feel a little emotional but know that this was necessary for your higher growth.

Taurus

Eight of Pentacles: hard work, diligence, apprenticeship and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts to physical work. A time to hone your skills and study, and only then success will be yours. Be an apprentice and go through the gruelling journey to become the master at your job, business, etc. Commitment and concentration will pave the way to greater learning and success.

Cancer

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open

This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be a miser. Find the right balance in your dealings with wealth and other areas. A lack of openness will obstruct progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to issues or regrets. Be open and embrace life.

Gemini

Knight of Cups: Invitations, opportunities, and offers

Exciting times. You could be the harbinger of new opportunities and offers, especially those of a creative nature. Your creativity cup is brimming. Travel could also be rewarding. Go for those business or study trips. This period is good for the youth as things seem to be moving forward for them. Romance could also be in the air and you could meet someone special. A period when things move ahead.

Leo

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance and it’s a deeply spiritual awakening phase. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Virgo

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome this situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will most definitely be rewarded.

Libra

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest, and actualise

You can create Magic! The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are very potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Scorpio

Two of Cups: Love, Unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business it takes two to tango and boy if they tango well then they can set the stage on fire! A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Sagittarius

Lovers: complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything especially relationships seem to be in balance and harmony. Unions and trust. This could also mean that life is throwing choices at you and u need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want before you can make your choice. You will gravitate towards what/ who gives you a natural sense of balance and harmony.

Capricorn

The Moon: Intuition, feminine energy, deep feelings, illusions, and deception

Are you feeling moody, depressed or emotional? You could be going through a Moon phase. The advice is to connect with your innermost self and tap your own intuitive energies and release your fears. If you are feeling a sense of dread or caution towards someone or something then you are probably right. Take a time out and recharge your batteries. A salt water cleanse, chanting, meditation, prayer or simply listening to music will do the trick. Time to go internal.

Aquarian

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell the victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are very driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted.

Pisces

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities, bearer of good news related to money, career, education

New beginnings especially in matters of finance, career, education and business. Jump in at the new opportunities that will come your way. Lay strong foundations with hard work and astuteness. With all your youthfulness and zest seize and create your new life.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)