Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Tarot Card Readings For The Period Of March 30 to 12 For All Zodiac Signs Suggest

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

Page of Cups: Potential for new beginnings and creative endeavours

You may receive some happy news about an upcoming social, creative or romantic event/invitation. A young person may also play a significant role in your life now. Their positive and fun attitude will help bring out the child in you. You may feel intuitive during this period. You may catch yourself daydreaming and lost in your own world. Be kind and compassionate.

Taurus

Two of Cups: Love, Unity, compatibility, partnership

A great time for partnerships. This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business, it takes two to tango. And, when the vibe is in sync, no one can stop you. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned.

Gemini

Queen of Swords: Focus and firm resolution

An older woman may step in if you are feeling vulnerable and guide you to be focused, honest, resolute, and courageous. Be open to constructive criticism, it will help you. Be realistic and practical in your approach. You may have had some hard knocks lately, but you are emerging stronger.

Cancer

The Sun: Good fortune, joy and happiness

A beautiful time when you or someone close to you will be in the limelight and receive applause and recognition for their hard work. It’s a period of joy, prosperity, and genuine warmth and happiness. There is light all around. A super card for children; they bring happiness. You exude vitality and confidence. A great card for those who want to conceive.

Leo

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment

What a lovely period to give love and receive love. Blessings are in the air. Surround yourself with people, hobbies and things that make you happy. Happiness and contentment should be your focus right now. Take a moment to feel and do exactly what you need and crave. New beginnings, good news and blessings could be around the corner. Also, honour and cherish what you have.

Virgo

Six of Cups: Home, family, love, children and grandchildren

A nostalgic period of the years gone by – of how far you have come, celebrating your children and grandchildren, parents and grandparents. A lovely time when home and hearth beckon. The bedtime stories, family diners, family vacations – you treasure all your memories. Your heart is full of love and gratitude for what and who you have.

Libra

The Magician: You have what it takes to succeed

You are the magician. Manifest and make it happen. Do not hold back. God has your back. A beautiful time that spells opportunities, confidence, effort, and efficiency. It’s all there for you to take. Fake it till you make it because it's yours to take.

Scorpio

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Sagittarius

The World: Completion, travel, it’s all coming together

There could be journeys to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion, like it’s all coming together and finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completed and soon a new one will begin.

Capricorn

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell the victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be coming up too. You are moving ahead positively after overcoming everything. You are driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted.

Aquarius

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation, abundance

This period will open new doors. When you least expect God has given you an Ace of Pentacles. Suddenly, new opportunities will brim, and new work and wealth-creation avenues will open up. More importantly, it will bring a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high. All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn’t.

Pisces

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your Cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery and the finer things. Fertility and conception if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs, perhaps a mistress. More so, your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and creativity. A fortunate time.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)