Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Tarot Card Readings For The Period Of March 16 to 29 For All Zodiac Signs Suggest

ARIES

Death: Major changes, transformation, endings, let go

Is your gut telling you it’s over? Well, then it is. Metaphorically speaking, it is only through death that we are reborn. Time will force you to confront your worst fears and take the right path. No shortcuts! Sometimes, we just have to be brave and face what is in front of us. That is the true path. Move on, let go of that which doesn’t serve you. Yes, it’s emotional, after all, we are only human. However, one day you will look back in gratitude that you were courageous enough. On the health front, there might be a small surgery required.

Taurus

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a deeply spiritual awakening period. Suddenly you feel renewed; almost like you have woken up from deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Gemini

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest, and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think, and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Cancer

8 of Cups: Walk away from what doesn’t serve your highest purpose

This period signifies a turning point in your life when you are courageous enough to let go or walk away from people, jobs, and situations that don’t serve you. It’s a conscious letting go. This process will help you to move to higher ground. You may feel emotional but know that this was necessary for your growth.

Leo

Two of Cups: Love, Unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love or business, it takes two to tango and boy if they tango then they can set the stage on fire. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.



Virgo

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open

This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be a miser. Find the right balance in your dealings with wealth and other areas. A lack of openness will obstruct progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to your issues or past hurts or regrets. Be open and embrace life.

Libra

Lovers: Complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is a beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything, especially relationships, seems to be in balance and harmony. The period suggests unions and trust. This could also mean that life is offering choices and you need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want before you choose. You will gravitate towards what / who gives you a natural sense of balance and harmony.

Scorpio

Five of Cups: Loss, grief, loneliness

Such is life – we lose, we grieve, and we heal. There is no other way. Look around you, all is not lost. There is hope. This too shall pass. Don’t be stuck in the past and move on. Better things await if you open your heart and are willing to receive.

Sagittarius

The Moon: Intuition, feminine energy, deep feelings, illusions, and deception

Are you feeling moody, depressed or emotional? You could be going through a Moon phase. The advice is to connect with your innermost self, tap your intuitive energies, and release your fears. If you are feeling a sense of dread or caution towards someone or something, then you are probably right. Make time and recharge. A salt water cleanse, chanting, meditation, prayer or simply listening to music will do the trick. Time to go internal.

Capricorn

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all of the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy which allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery yet dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy yet define clear boundaries.



Aquarius

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities, bearer of good news related to money, career, education

New beginnings, especially in matters of finance, career, education, and business. Jump in at new opportunities that will come your way. Lay strong foundations with hard work and astuteness. With all your youthfulness and zest, seize and create your

new life.



Pisces

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome the situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with determination. It will take some time but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will most definitely be rewarded.



(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)