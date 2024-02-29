Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period February March 2 To March 15 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a deeply spiritual awakening period. You will suddenly feel renewed; almost like you have woken up from deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Taurus

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm

May you find success in all that you do. There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships, new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, and positive energy. There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires, achieve, and good vibes only.

Gemini

Page of Wands: Good news, new contracts, new journeys, news from overseas, early stages

The coming 15 days may bring up some good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. New opportunities are brewing. You could meet many new people. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.

Cancer

Five of Cups: Loss, grief, loneliness

Such is life. We lose, we grieve, and we heal. There is no other way. Look around you, all is not lost. There is hope. This too shall pass. Don’t be stuck in the past and move on. Better things await you if you open your heart and are willing to receive.

Leo

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, the balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Virgo

Knight of Cups: Grace, refined, diplomatic, cultured, good news

Here is someone who is refined, graceful, intuitive and in touch with their emotions. Maybe even seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses. This is supposed to be a chill time when you will receive good news. Things are moving in the right direction, especially the good news from overseas for students. Get involved; maybe even a marriage or relationship is around the corner. Use tact and diplomacy.

Libra

Ace of Swords: Razor-sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit and any confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks you to use your intellect over emotions and head over heart to make decisions. It’s an Ace, so go full swing and victory will be yours.

Scorpio

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all of the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy that allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery, yet dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy and define clear boundaries.

Sagittarius

The Magician: You have what it takes to succeed

You are the magician. Manifest and make it happen. Do not hold back. God has your back. A beautiful time that spells opportunities, confidence, effort, and efficiency. It’s all there for you to take. Fake it till you make it because it’s yours to take.

Capricorn

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business, it takes two to tango. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Aquarius

Eight of Pentacles: Hard work, diligence, apprenticeship, and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts for physical work. A time to hone your skills and study, only then success will be yours. Be an apprentice and go through the gruelling journey to become the master at your job, business, etc. Commitment and concentration will pave the way to greater learning and success.

Pisces

Death: Major changes, transformation, endings, let go

Is your gut telling you that it’s over? Well, then it is. Metaphorically speaking, it is only through death that we are reborn. Time will force you to confront your worst fears and take the right path. No shortcuts. Sometimes, you have to be brave and face what is in front of you. That is the true path. Move on and let go of what doesn’t serve you. It’s emotional, after all, we are only human. However, one day you will look back in gratitude that you were courageous enough. Medically, there might be a small surgery required for some.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)