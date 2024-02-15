Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period February 17 To March 1 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

Ace of Swords: Focus, clarity, perspective, intellect

Be focused on what you wish to achieve and then go after it with intent. Use your intellect over your emotions. Cut the unnecessary noise. A new opportunity could be on the anvil. Take the sword and seize the day. Victory is yours. Funnel your vision.

Taurus

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest, and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think, and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Gemini

Knight of Cups: Invitations, opportunities, and offers

Exciting times. You could be the harbinger of new opportunities, especially of the creative kind. Your creativity cup is brimming. Travel could also be rewarding; go for business or study trips. This period is good for the youth as things seem to be moving forward for them. Romance could also be in the air and you could meet someone special. A period when things move ahead.

Cancer

The High Priestess: Spiritual enlightenment, wisdom, retreat

This phase signifies a time of retreat and reflection. Delve within. Trust your inner instincts. Sometimes things may not appear as they truly are. This could also signify a period of study especially esoteric and spiritual. You could feel like a hermit. The energies urge you to find answers from the inside out. Women, if this applies to you, then you may want to get a gynaecological check-up.

Leo

Nine of Pentacles: Financial independence through hard work

Leos are fierce, independent, and love wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work, discipline, and tenacity have helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self-confidence, self-reliance, and gratitude. Treat yourself, you deserve it.

Virgo

Three of Cups: Joy de vivre, friendship, possible affairs, pregnancy, emotional connections

This period could signify a time of celebration with friends. Perhaps a perfect setting for being flirtatious or having an affair if that’s what you want. Joy for sure. However, ensure that you are not wasting your time or keeping yourself away from important chores. Fun is in the air but not at the cost of your responsibilities. Partnerships and friendships thrive.

Libra

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation, and abundance

This period will open new doors. When you least expect God has given you an ace of pentacles. Suddenly out of nowhere new opportunities will brim, new work and wealth creation avenues and, more importantly, a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high. All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn’t.

Scorpio

Queen of Cups: Warmth, loyalty, connections, and intuition

Imbibe the above qualities consciously during this period. Reach out with warmth, and grace, and genuinely build amazing connections. People respect you for your loyalty and wisdom. Your intelligence and humility are your power. Take things in your hands and improve every area of your life. Do not let anyone take you for granted. You are a queen.

Sagittarius

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell the victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively after overcoming everything. You are driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted.

Capricorn

Nine of Wands: You have come a long way

After a long and tiresome but fulfilling journey, you know the end and completion are near. Hang in there. There is light at the end of the tunnel. In this process, you have become stronger and wiser. From here on things will get completed quickly. Pat yourself, you are a survivor.

Aquarius

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, a balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time that calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Pisces

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)