Tarot Card Readings: Here's What The Cards For The Period December 9 To 22, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

Nine of Wands: You have come a long way, hang in there

Do not despair or lose hope. It is the last mile to run. Congratulate yourself for you have come a long way. You have withstood the pressures and managed to stand on your feet. Resolution will be achieved soon. In the process, you have become wiser and stronger. Kudos!

Taurus

4 of Swords: Rest, retreat

This period asks you to put down everything and simply rest and retreat from your daily responsibilities, even from people and socialising. Your body and mind need to

rejuvenate. If you don’t, health problems may arise that may force you to take the much-needed break. If there are niggling health issues, please get checked. Put on some music, read, eat healthy or simply just Netflix and chill. Nothing is more important than your health. Look after yourself.

Gemini

Queen of Swords: Focus and clarity

Can you see the end goal? Well, you need to focus on it. Don’t get distracted, wear blinkers and with concentration move towards it. It could also represent being or coming across as a significant single woman/divorcee or a widow. In this journey, be kind to yourself and everyone around you because cynicism and sarcasm never serve anyone.

Cancer

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment

Your cup is running over. What a lovely period to give and receive love. Christmas blessings! Surround yourself with people, hobbies, and things that make you happy. Happiness and contentment should be the focus right now. Take a moment to feel and do what you need to and crave. Good news, new beginnings and blessings could be around the corner. Honour and cherish what you have.

Leo

Nine of Swords: Worry, stress, sleepless nights

Are you feeling bogged down with worry, despair, and guilt? What is causing this? Are you overthinking? Or are there issues troubling you? Do you think you can react to them better? Take stock and reason it out. There is always a solution for everything in life. Be patient and focused on what you wish to achieve and go after it with intent. Sleep well and leave worries behind.

Virgo

Ten of Wands: Responsibilities and stress

Are you consciously or subconsciously carrying someone else’s burden or responsibilities? You are weighing yourself down! One by one start resolving, letting go, and delegating. It’s not your burden to carry. You are at a breaking point. There is no trophy to be won. Make a firm resolve and put yourself first from now. Relax!

Libra

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation, and abundance

This period will open new doors. Exciting ideas and opportunities are brewing. They could be in the nascent stages but the process has begun. There is a feeling of hope that stability and security are coming your way. Confidence is high. Work on your ideas with thoroughness. Make detailed plans and execute well. Hard work and meticulousness are key. A good period for students. Learn new skills.

Scorpio

Lovers: Love is in the air, partnerships, friendships, choices

Romantic or otherwise, all relationships are important and will thrive during this period. You will feel the love. There will be a feeling of alignment and things coming together beautifully. Balance and harmony will be felt. You could feel the need to make choices. Make decisions from your heart.

Sagittarius

Six of Swords: Journey, better times, healing energies

A journey could be in the air. You could be headed somewhere calm, serene and healing. Or you could feel like the fight has left you and better times are coming. There is a feeling of being healed. Moving to better times; progress. Thank god this too has passed.

Capricorn

The World: completion, travel, it’s all coming together.

There could be journeys to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion. Like it’s all coming together and finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completed and soon a new one will begin.

Aquarius

Knight of Swords: Be brave, courageous, and assertive

The time has come to call a spade a spade. Be direct and assertive. This period asks you to be strong and courageous and power through your issues. You will find a resolution. Trust your instincts and power on. Remove the unwanted and unnecessary people from your life. Do not entertain drama even if it is family or friends. Do things swiftly. Do not procrastinate. Also, keep your intentions close to your heart. By entertaining foolish people and drama you have reached this situation. Take charge of your life.

Pisces

Three of Pentacles: Co-operation, teamwork, help

This period signifies a lot of forces coming together to help you achieve your goals. There will be an amalgamation of your skills and talents, and those of the others required to achieve what you desire. You will find a lot of support. Blessed are those who find help when needed.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)