Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period Of February 3 To 16 For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES

The Fool: Beginners luck, leap of faith, be child-like, free, innocent

Start February with faith that the Universe will weave its magic and bring new opportunities and horizons. All you need to do is believe. Keep yourself open to new ideas and experiences. Be like a child, innocent, and carefree. New beginnings may beckon. Do not be foolhardy or foolish but be open and trust your instincts.

Taurus

The Sun: Good fortune, joy and happiness; kids shine bright and fill your life with light A beautiful start to the month when you or someone close to you will be in the limelight and receive applause and recognition for work done well. It’s a period of joy, prosperity, and genuine warmth and happiness. There is light all around. A super card for kids; they bring happiness. You exude vitality and confidence! A great card for those who want to conceive too.

Gemini

Page of Wands: Growth and change are on the anvil

I think you are wanting to try something different and move ahead from your current situation. New contracts beckon. Slowly you will take baby steps towards change. It’s a good period to put new ideas into being. Be creative. If you are single and happy to mingle then go for it. The period for procrastination is over.

Cancer

Six of Wands: Success, rewards, and recognition

Can you taste your victory? You have done it! Completed what you set out to do with panache and confidence. The world will applaud you for a job well done. Bask in the glory of your success, recognising the sheer hard work and determination that you put in.

Leo

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, a balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. Let there be a moderation in speech and activity. A card of hope.

Virgo

Lovers: Love is in the air, partnerships, friendships, and choices

Romantic, or otherwise, all relationships are important and will thrive during this period. You will feel the love. There will be a feeling of alignment and things coming together. Balance and harmony will be felt. You could feel the need to make choices. Decide from your heart. Let go of what you need to. Choose with courage.

Libra

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities/ideas to make money, wealth creation, and abundance

This period will open new doors. New ideas and opportunities are brewing. They could still be in the nascent stages but the process has begun. There is a feeling of hope that stability and security are coming your way. Confidence is high. Work on your ideas with thoroughness. Make detailed plans and execute well. Hard work and meticulousness are key. A good period for students. Learn new skills and upgrade.

Scorpio

Wheel of Fortune: Time and tide are changing

The year 2024 signifies a period of change. You are being urged to move along with the times. Get out of the rut, be brave and jump into the next phase or journey in life. Everything is cyclical. Remember what goes around comes around, hence treat people how you want to be treated. There is movement in the air, which is always good. For some, life may come full circle. Some may come back to home and some may go out seeking.

Sagittarius

Ace of Pentacles: New beginnings, prosperity, and wealth creation

The year 2024 brings change. New opportunities beckon. New avenues to make money. There is abundance in all spheres around you. Work hard to make your dreams come true. It’s not only about money but about a sense of accomplishment and achievement. You will thoroughly enjoy this period and will be in an upbeat state of mind. Use this period to its full potential.

Capricorn

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment

What a lovely period to give love and receive love and blessings. Surround yourself with people, hobbies, and things that make you happy. Happiness and contentment should be your focus right now. Take a moment to feel and do what you need and crave. Good news, new beginnings and blessings could be around the corner. Honour and cherish what you have.

Aquarius

Three of Wands: Coming back home, travel, positivity

The year starts on an optimistic note. New creative projects, overseas travel and trade beckon. You or someone close to you may be returning home. Use this positivity to see your dreams through. Your energies are in alignment with the Universe. It’s almost like you stand looking at the horizons for newer things to unravel.

Pisces

The World: Completion, travel, it’s all coming together

There could be journeys to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion. Like it’s all coming together and finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completed and very soon a new one will begin.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)