The Number Game: Numerology Prediction For The Month Of May Based On Your Birth Number

Pic: Freepik

May is the fifth month of the year. The number five is the middle number and connects all the numbers -- four numbers above and four below.

It’s a number of joint ventures, cooperation, connection, and co-creating. The month is ruled by the zodiac Taurus till May 21, which represents the number six or Venus, the planet of luxury and brands. Hence, the two ruling numbers 5 and 6 are important this month.

Between May 22 and 31, the zodiac Gemini, ruled by the number 5 (planet Mercury) becomes active. This is a fast-moving, active, and energetic month with plenty of travel, movement, and good business opportunities.

Now, let us understand how each birth number is influenced this month.

Number 1

For number one, May will bring in travel expenses, high-end purchases, branding, good business opportunities, and wealth. It is advised to look after your expenditures and on the health front, do not over-exert.

Born on: 10, 19, or 28 of any month

Lucky colour: Sun colours

Number 2

This month is good for people in creative fields and travel, and for those who possess talent of any kind. Spiritually, a good month. Work with your heart. Take care of mood swings and beware of water-borne illnesses.

Born on: 2, 11, 20, or 29 of any month

Lucky colour: Water colours

Number 3

This is a karmic month, rewarded for the good and punished for the wrong. Make the most of it. Be careful with your communications. You may be prone to little setbacks or delays, but overall a good month.

Born on: 3, 12, 21, or 30 of any month

Lucky colour: Yellow, blue

Number 4

This is a powerful month to connect with people, companies of repute, and government profiles. It is also good for trading in shares and investing in property. Expect a good windfall. Take care of blood-related problems.

Born on: 4, 13, 22, or 31 of any month

Lucky colour: Blue, red

Number 5

A good month for planning, preparing, organising, goal-orientation, focus, and determination. List your goals and follow the road map. Look out for back and eye-related problems.

Born on: 5, 14, 23 of any month

Lucky colour: Green, orange

Number 6

This is a creative and artistic but also a sensitive and emotional month. Reach out to people -- family and friends who have moved away from you and lost contact. It’s also a good month for travel, joint ventures, and to make good connections. A second source of income can be generated this month. Take care of cold, cough, and throat allergies.

Born on: 6, 15, or 24 of any month

Lucky colour: White, silver, pink

Number 7

This is a good month for marketing, a month to use your speech to your highest potential. A third source of income can be generated this month. Working away from the office is recommended. Use your words wisely or they will boomerang. Take care of sinus and allergy-related issues.

Born on: 7, 16, or 25 of any month

Lucky colour: White, yellow

Number 8

Expect the unexpected this May. Many changes and sudden events will be the essence of this month. A good time for trading. Make investments wisely. Check all papers before signing. Take care of fever and skin ailments.

Born on: 8, 17, or 26 of any month

Lucky colour: Blue, indigo

Number 9

It is a brilliant month for land-related ventures. For people in sports, it is a good month for competitions and achievements. You will be rewarded for your hard work. You will make good connections, which will be beneficial for business. Multitasking is the key. Take care of tiredness, exhaustion, and other health troubles. Sleep may be affected.

Born on: 9, 18, or 27 of any month

Lucky colour: Green, red

(Disclaimer: These are generic predictions and not of a particular person)

(Dr Biindu Khuraana is the founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu & Signalyst. Have queries for her? Write to her at mannbk@gmail.com)