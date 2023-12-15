Numerology Prediction: From December 16 To 29 Based On Your Birth Number

Pic: Freepik

For example, if your birthdate is 5 then your birth number is 5, if your birthdate is 11, reduce it to a single digit: 1 + 1 = 2 (2 is the birth number)

Number 1

This week, your financial condition will become stronger and there will be chances of gain. You may receive good news about money-related matters this week. Employed people may face problems in their work due to bosses and co-workers at the workplace. Businessmen will be successful in expanding their ventures. You will receive new information related to investment from a friend, which will benefit you. At the end of the week, the time will gradually become beautiful.

Lucky colour: Gold

Number 2

This is an auspicious week for projects. At the beginning of the week, you will be confused regarding the beginning, but as the week progresses, your doubts will be resolved. Financial gains will be good and thoughtful investments can bring you benefits. You will get many chances to make your love life beautiful. There will also be peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Lucky colour: White

Number 3

You will make progress at the workplace and may receive some good news at the beginning of the week. You might make crucial decisions regarding your children’s future. Financially, there are good chances of gains and profits through investments. There are chances of good profits in business with rivals giving up. At the end of the week, you can move towards a new turn in your life.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Number 4

The week will be moderately fruitful. You will receive help from your in-laws and there will be chances of profit with your mother’s help. This week, you are going to be busy and may miss out on a lot of housework. There will be progress at the workplace but not as per your expectations. Be diligent about your finances as laziness may cause trouble. With the help of an elder, there will be auspicious opportunities for happiness and prosperity in life.

Lucky colour: Light blue

Number 5

This week of December, the hard work of people with the number 5 will bear fruits and they will achieve happiness and prosperity in life. This week will be auspicious for financial matters and there will be financial gains. There are auspicious chances of progress in the workplace, even if it is less than your expectations. Your relations with your brothers will be good and with their help, many of your tasks will be completed. At the end of the week, you may be disappointed about something and some court cases may give results against you, which may cause stress.

Lucky colour: Green

Number 6

Auspicious conditions will be created for people with the number 6. Employed people will perform well in the workplace, which will also increase your respect. There will be profit in business and your rivals will be impressed with your wisdom. Your love life will become stronger and you will receive good news. A new investment can bring auspicious results. At the end of the week, troubles may increase due to emotional reasons.

Lucky colour: Pink

Number 7

You will make progress at the workplace only if you work with a comprehensive vision. Narrow-mindedness can bring troubles in the workplace. Auspicious coincidences are being created for economic progress. There will be happiness in love life. The work of a family member will keep you busy. At the end of the week, your mind will be disturbed regarding some matter and you might feel like the tides are not in your favour.

Lucky colour: Mauve

Number 8

It’s a financially beneficial week for some. News from children will make you happy and reduce emotional burden. Those looking for a change might go for an interview with another company this week. For businessmen, there will be financial gains only if you keep trying from your side. Single people may meet someone special. At the end of the week, your mind will be restless. Some might go on a pilgrimage with their spouses.

Lucky colour: Dark blue

Number 9

Investments made in partnership can bring financial benefits. Investments made this week will yield profits and your financial position will become stronger. You may have to face trouble regarding something in your love life. There will be chances of progress at the workplace and with an increase in income. A rumour might make you restless.

Lucky colour: Red

(Disclaimer: These are generic predictions and not of a particular person)

(The writer is the founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu & Signalyst)