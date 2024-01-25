Numerology Predictions: From January 27 To February 2 Based On Your Birth Number

Pic: Freepik

Number 1

Number 1 natives will have a fruitful month. According to the numerology predictions for the upcoming fortnight, the natives will see growth in their individual work. Moreover, there are also chances that the native will see romantic success.

Born on: 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month

Lucky colour: Orange, gold

Number 2

Those with number 2 will have a successful month. You will make efforts to make your partner or spouse happy. Moreover, many of your will also enjoy fame this month.

Born on: 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month

Lucky colour: White, silver

Number 3

According to the numerology predictions, the natives will have an optimistic and blessed month. However, there are also chances that many may have to go through some struggles this month. Additionally, February will be a fruitful month on the romance front. There are high chances for love to blossom.

Born on: 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month

Lucky colour: Yellow, gold

Number 4

You will make efforts towards your goals. But, to make upcoming weeks a fruitful time, ensure that your goals are realistic so that you can achieve them in time. Number 4 natives are dependable and loyal and people won’t mind relying on or seeking help from you.

Born on: 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month

Lucky colour: Blue

Number 5

Numerology predictions indicate a stressful phase for number 5 natives. February might be a tense month too. This can also give rise to anxiety or panic attacks. Love is in the air for some of you. Be ready for changes this month.

Born on: 5, 14, 23 of any month

Lucky colour: Green

Number 6

People with number 6 will have a lucky month. According to the numerology predictions for the upcoming fortnight, the natives will be inclined towards doing charitable work. Moreover, there are high chances that love will blossom. Also, if the native is thinking of proposing to someone then this month is surely the right time for them.

Born on: 6, 15, 24 of any month

Lucky colour: Pink

Number 7

Fame and success will come your way soon. There are high chances of good monetary inflow in the coming days. You will accumulate a lot of wealth, especially from ways you never thought of.

Born on: 7, 16, 25 of any month

Lucky colour: White, mauve

Number 8

The number 8 natives will have a stressful month. According to the numerology predictions for the last week of January and the month of February, the natives will be prepared for anything and everything in their life. Moreover, the native will gain professional benefits. The native will also endure some tensions and stress in their life this month.

Born on: 8, 17, 26 of any month

Lucky colour: Dark blue, violet

Number 9

You will seek stability. Striking work-life balance will prove difficult. The natives will have to look over their emotional aspect.

Born on: 9, 18, 27 of any month

Lucky colour: Red

(Disclaimer: These are generic predictions and not of a particular person)

(The writer is the founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu and Signalyst)