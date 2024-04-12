Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period February April 13 To April 26 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

The Magician: You have what it takes to succeed

You are the magician, manifest and make it happen. Do not hold back. God has your back. A beautiful time that spells opportunities, confidence, effort, and efficiency. It’s all there for you to take. Fake it till you make it because it's yours to take.

Taurus

The Emperor: Resilience, power and discipline, be a leader

You will move in tandem with the universal energy for 2024, which is a year 8. Very much like the tarot suggests, you will be or need to be like the emperor of your own empire/ life. Take charge, decisions, and deal with a lot of wealth, resources, investments, savings, and growth in business and life. Aspire to grow to the next level in wealth creation, career, and personal life. You will wield power and take on responsibilities happily. Remember to take your people along with you with patience and compassion. Be a great leader.

Gemini

4 of Swords: Rest, retreat

This period asks you to put down everything and simply rest and retreat from your daily responsibilities, even from people and socialising. Your body and mind need to rejuvenate. If you don’t, health problems may arise that may force you to take the much-needed break. If there are niggling health issues please get them checked. Put on some music, read, eat healthy or simply just Netflix and chill. Nothing is more urgent than your health. Look after yourself.

Cancer

Wheel of Fortune: Time and tide are changing, change is the only constant

This period signifies change. You are being urged to move along with the times. Get out of the rut, be brave and jump on to the next phase/ journey in life. Everything is cyclical. Remember what goes around comes around, hence treat people how you want to be treated. There is movement in the air which is always good. For some, life may come around full circle. Some may come back home while others may go out seeking.

Leo

6 of Pentacles: Receiving what you deserve

This fortnight, you will fairly receive what you deserve for the hard work you have put in. All your efforts will be recognised, applauded, and well-compensated. It can be karmic in a way as you will receive and give what needs to. In this circle of life, we all need to be compensated and compensate others for our deeds. I call this a year of fair settlement. Also a good year to share your resources, make that donation, and help build community. This year you will feel valued and that is a wonderful feeling. Money will be good.

Virgo

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, a balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Libra

The World: Completion, travel, it’s all coming together

There could be journeys to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion. Like it’s all coming together and finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completing and soon a new one will begin.

Scorpio

Knight of Cups: Grace, refined, diplomatic, cultured, good news

Here is someone who is refined, graceful, intuitive and in touch with their emotions. Maybe even seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses. Generally, supposed to be a chill time wherein you get good news, things are moving in the right direction, especially good news from overseas for students. Get involved maybe even a marriage or relationship is around the corner. Use tact and diplomacy.

Sagittarius

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm, it’s a yes

It’s an Ace! May you find success in all that you do. There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships, new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, positive energy. There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires, and achieve. Good vibes only.

Capricorn

Seven of Swords: No shortcuts this year, be diplomatic

This period asks us to be true to ourselves and everything we do. No shortcuts, no half-measures. Take responsibility. Be aware of your dealings with people. Vet everything and everyone. Take care of your belongings as things can be stolen or misplaced. Everyone’s intentions may not be as honourable as yours. It’s a mixed bag but it will teach you to be more vigilant and responsible. Keep all dealings legitimate.

Aquarius

Page of Wands: Good news, new contracts, new journeys, news from overseas, early stages

The coming 15 days may bring good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing. You could meet many new people. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.

Pisces

The Judgement: Resurrection, awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. Boy oh boy it’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune card.

