Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 27, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for new beginnings and taking action.

Finance: Expect expenditure on new ventures, fitness, personal growth, house, vehicle, advertisements, communication, and health.

Career: People related to sports, fitness, military, entrepreneurship, education, automobile, publication, and communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: A proactive approach in relationships is indicated; potential for disagreements due to impulsiveness. Mother's ill health or family dispute is also indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from headaches, minor injuries due to haste, throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy, entertain, and communicate.

Finance: Expect expenditure on investments, savings, luxury items, children, entertainment, travel, and communication.

Career: People in banking, finance, real estate, luxury goods, networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will get success.

Domestic & love life: Harmony at home; potential for indulgence in comfort and pleasure. Enjoyment with family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or neck issues, throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day for communication, socializing, study, and household activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on gadgets, travel, education, vehicle, and family needs.

Career: People in media, journalism, teaching, travel, communication, publication, and courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors. Good family time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from respiratory issues, anxiety, throat, toothache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for home, emotional well-being, travel, investment, expenditure, and loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on home improvement, family needs, self-care, health, communication, and travel.

Career: People in caregiving, real estate, hospitality, journalism, tourism, literature, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Strong emotional connections with family; potential for mood swings. Travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from digestive issues, emotional stress, cough, cold, throat pain, or breathing issues.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today is the day for leadership, creativity, travel, and earning.

Finance: Expect expenditure on hobbies, entertainment, self-expression, travel, medical bills, and investments.

Career: People in leadership, arts, entertainment, finance, bank, communication, consultancy, and tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: A vibrant and expressive day; potential for drama in relationships. Enjoy long journeys with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart-related issues, fatigue, skin problems, throat, or coughing.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day for organization, health, and career focus.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, fitness, work-related items, advertisements, communication, and personality.

Career: People in healthcare, administration, service industries, advertising, communication, and publication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Focus on routine and well-being; potential for being overly critical. Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from digestive issues, stress-related ailments, bronchitis, or knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day for partnerships, balance, travel, study, and enjoyment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on partnerships, legal matters, luxury items, travel, education, and entertainment.

Career: People in law, fashion, consulting, tourism, marketing, entertainment, and communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Harmonious relationships; potential for indecisiveness. You may go for a long journey or attend a religious activity.

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney issues, lower back pain, throat pain, feet pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day for transformation, deep connections, and gains connected with some loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on investments, debts, transformation processes, education, travel, and premiums.

Career: People in research, psychology, finance, networking, occult, and journalism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Intense and passionate relationships; potential for power struggles. Ill health or dispute with father is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from reproductive health issues, stress, skin problems, asthma, or cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day for adventure, higher learning, struggle, and loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, education, exploration, premiums, business, and spouse.

Career: People in education, travel, philosophy, insurance, literature, publication, research, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Opportunities for learning and growth in relationships. Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from hip or thigh issues, throat problems, dysentery, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day for discipline, career focus, travel, and health care.

Finance: Expect expenditure on career advancement, long-term investments, responsibilities, business, spouse, travel, and health.

Career: People in management, government, finance, medical, communication, publication, and media will get success.

Domestic & love life: Potential for a reserved approach to relationships. Married people may face disputes with their spouse.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee issues, skin problems, throat pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today is the day for innovation, social connections, enjoyment, and health care.

Finance: Expect expenditure on technology, social causes, group activities, children, health, entertainment, and sports.

Career: People in technology, social work, innovation, entertainment, medical, sports, and communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Engaging with friends and community; potential for unconventional approaches. Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from nervous system issues, circulatory problems, bronchitis, throat, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for creativity, spirituality, enjoyment, study, and business.

Finance: Expect expenditure on artistic pursuits, spirituality, self-care, entertainment, vehicle, study, and house.

Career: People in art, music, spiritual fields, entertainment, education, journalism, and publication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Deep emotional connections; potential for escapism. Those in a relationship can tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy a romantic date.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet issues, sleep disorders, cough, or asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow