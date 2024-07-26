 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 27, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day for new beginnings and taking action.

Finance: Expect expenditure on new ventures, fitness, personal growth, house, vehicle, advertisements, communication, and health.

Career: People related to sports, fitness, military, entrepreneurship, education, automobile, publication, and communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: A proactive approach in relationships is indicated; potential for disagreements due to impulsiveness. Mother's ill health or family dispute is also indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from headaches, minor injuries due to haste, throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy, entertain, and communicate.

Finance: Expect expenditure on investments, savings, luxury items, children, entertainment, travel, and communication.

Career: People in banking, finance, real estate, luxury goods, networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will get success.

Domestic & love life: Harmony at home; potential for indulgence in comfort and pleasure. Enjoyment with family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or neck issues, throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day for communication, socializing, study, and household activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure on gadgets, travel, education, vehicle, and family needs.

Career: People in media, journalism, teaching, travel, communication, publication, and courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors. Good family time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from respiratory issues, anxiety, throat, toothache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for home, emotional well-being, travel, investment, expenditure, and loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on home improvement, family needs, self-care, health, communication, and travel.

Career: People in caregiving, real estate, hospitality, journalism, tourism, literature, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Strong emotional connections with family; potential for mood swings. Travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from digestive issues, emotional stress, cough, cold, throat pain, or breathing issues.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today is the day for leadership, creativity, travel, and earning.

Finance: Expect expenditure on hobbies, entertainment, self-expression, travel, medical bills, and investments.

Career: People in leadership, arts, entertainment, finance, bank, communication, consultancy, and tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: A vibrant and expressive day; potential for drama in relationships. Enjoy long journeys with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart-related issues, fatigue, skin problems, throat, or coughing.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day for organization, health, and career focus.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, fitness, work-related items, advertisements, communication, and personality.

Career: People in healthcare, administration, service industries, advertising, communication, and publication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Focus on routine and well-being; potential for being overly critical. Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from digestive issues, stress-related ailments, bronchitis, or knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day for partnerships, balance, travel, study, and enjoyment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on partnerships, legal matters, luxury items, travel, education, and entertainment.

Career: People in law, fashion, consulting, tourism, marketing, entertainment, and communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Harmonious relationships; potential for indecisiveness. You may go for a long journey or attend a religious activity.

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney issues, lower back pain, throat pain, feet pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day for transformation, deep connections, and gains connected with some loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on investments, debts, transformation processes, education, travel, and premiums.

Career: People in research, psychology, finance, networking, occult, and journalism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Intense and passionate relationships; potential for power struggles. Ill health or dispute with father is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from reproductive health issues, stress, skin problems, asthma, or cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day for adventure, higher learning, struggle, and loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, education, exploration, premiums, business, and spouse.

Career: People in education, travel, philosophy, insurance, literature, publication, research, and occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Opportunities for learning and growth in relationships. Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from hip or thigh issues, throat problems, dysentery, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day for discipline, career focus, travel, and health care.

Finance: Expect expenditure on career advancement, long-term investments, responsibilities, business, spouse, travel, and health.

Career: People in management, government, finance, medical, communication, publication, and media will get success.

Domestic & love life: Potential for a reserved approach to relationships. Married people may face disputes with their spouse.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee issues, skin problems, throat pain, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today is the day for innovation, social connections, enjoyment, and health care.

Finance: Expect expenditure on technology, social causes, group activities, children, health, entertainment, and sports.

Career: People in technology, social work, innovation, entertainment, medical, sports, and communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Engaging with friends and community; potential for unconventional approaches. Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from nervous system issues, circulatory problems, bronchitis, throat, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for creativity, spirituality, enjoyment, study, and business.

Finance: Expect expenditure on artistic pursuits, spirituality, self-care, entertainment, vehicle, study, and house.

Career: People in art, music, spiritual fields, entertainment, education, journalism, and publication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Deep emotional connections; potential for escapism. Those in a relationship can tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy a romantic date.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet issues, sleep disorders, cough, or asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

