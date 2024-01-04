Numerology Predictions For 2024: Learn How To Calculate Personal Number And What The Year Ahead Has In Store

Pic: Freepik

Theme for 2024: Reclaim, rebuild and grow to your full potential. Resources, revenue and power. Manifest and reap your rewards. A year for being a leader in all walks of life.

The year 2024 is an 8 universal year (2+0+2+4= 8)

In numerology, the universal years range from 1 to 9. The year 2024 is a 8 universal year. There is a visible shift happening in the universe. We are moving from an inward-looking year to an outward-looking year. A year of growth, resource management, investments, markets, properties, etc. The time has come to wield your power; to unapologetically grow, expand and reach dizzying heights. To wield your influence, power, wealth, etc. and show the world what you are made of. But remember the real power lies in doing all this with utmost humility and carrying your people with you. You can be the CEO only if you have the support of people around you. You need grit, gumption, and grace. Race without grace is hollow and meaningless.

Universal year 8 (2024) and universal year 9 ( 2025) are important years as they are paving the way for the new nine-year cycle that starts with universal year 1 in 2026. Hence, mankind is required to assimilate its experiences, reflect, reassess, and decide what to let go and what to imbibe.

On the material front, this year could be big for wealth creation and wealth possessions. However, remember all these trappings are just a means to an end and not the end of who you are or want to be. Don’t get disillusioned and distracted by material trappings. Use the potential of 2024 to stay grounded and focused on your goals. Those seeking the metaphysical and can manage to stay above the material will find a powerful, spiritual awakening. The energies are strong.

Calculate your personal year (PY) number for 2024:

The personal year number tells us the theme of our lives in 2024. Calculate your PY as per the calculation mentioned below and read your predictions. Remember, your PY is a part of the larger universal year 8 (2024).

Birth date + birth month + universal year = PY

Double-digit numbers are reduced to single digits (if you have 11 or 22 in your birth date write them as is).

That final number will be your personal year in 2021.

Calculation example:

If your birth date is May 3, your calculation will be -- 3 +5 (May) +8 (2024) = 16 (1 + 6) = 7.

Hence, it will be a 7 PY for you.

PY 1: New beginnings, initiatives, goals, ideas

You will experience a new beginning in some or all areas of your life. You are starting a new nine-year cycle with this being your Year 1. The year 2024 is a great time to initiate new ideas and ambitions. Think carefully about changes you want in your life, relationships, career, etc. and sow the seeds now. Let go of what is not working and imbibe what you need. Be courageous. Blaze forward with a new determined, you. This year urges you to rethink ways of making yourself productive in all areas of your life. You may want a makeover to align with the new you.

PY 2: Cooperation, partnerships, patience

Focus on building and maintaining partnerships/relationships — business and personal. Tact and diplomacy are the key to success. Listen to your gut for guidance, slow down, breathe, and receive. You will be extra sensitive with heightened intuition this year. Embrace your inner psychic. Music will be a balm to your soul. Singles might meet someone. Marriage may be on the cards for those seeking it. Maintaining your integrity in such a driven year is the real challenge. You need to be you and not get disillusioned by copying someone else just to make peace.

PY 11: The central theme is like the PY 2, but in a PY 11, your senses are heightened. An intuitive year to tap into this master energy potential and realise your vision and dreams. The challenge is to drive through your numerous ideas and dreams and understand what you can make a reality.

PY 3: Self-expression, communication, creativity, fun

A great year to be out there having fun with friends. Communication and creative expression are key. Express your desires, travel, broaden your horizons, and radiate positivity and sunshine. Tune into your creativity and manifest your ideas to the world. Use your social connections and social media to build your business, launch your website, write a book, etc. Your Imagination is limitless! Don’t squander away the year in fruitless pursuit of a mirage but find the tangible and wing it and swing it your way!

PY 4: Organization, planning, details, focus

There is unlimited potential to be tapped with hard work and focus. This year concentrate on work to realise your true potential! Manifest your goals, create stability, security and a rock-solid foundation. Don’t be too rigid and dogmatic. Efficiency is key. Shortcuts will backfire. Pay extra attention to details and planning. Great year to buy a home/ office space. Super year to go for that expansion, double your sales, and put up the next factory. Growth is limited only to your efforts and gumption. Broaden your horizons.

PY 22: This year is like PY 4 but on a larger scale. It’s a master builder year. The world is your oyster! Put yourself out there. Think as big as you can and make it happen!

PY 5: Change, freedom, flexibility, opportunities, surprises, adventure

Embrace change. Take a leap of faith. Get a new job, a new relationship, explore new ways of living, travel, and do things never done before. Free yourselves from your bondages. Flexibility and adaptability are key to achieving new heights and unexplored territory. Time for transformation and calculated risk-taking. Take care of your health. Many of you will seek freedom from conventions. Break the barriers and liberate yourself.

PY 6: Home, family, harmony, society, nurturing, marriage, beauty

A year of protection and harmony. Care and concern for your loved ones/society will ensure lasting relationships. Do not over-compensate to maintain peace. A great year for marriage, children, pets and dependents. Strike a balance between your home and the outside world. All forms of beauty appeal in a big way. You will enjoy all material possessions. Compassion and love in your relationships will enhance your power and potential even more and make you more endearing to others. Enjoy your responsibilities, and heal yourself and others. Focus on financial soundness and overall well-being.

PY 7: Rest, rejuvenation, alone time, spiritual discoveries

PY 7 urges you to rest and rejuvenate your mind and body to reassess your internal, universal and spiritual beliefs. You will carefully analyze everything. Don’t be over-critical. Take your insights and inspirations and manifest them into practical, tangible growth. Be with nature. Books and mountains beckon. Be the bridge between your spiritual and material realms. Be a hermit, and do this while juggling and balancing all your material and financial responsibilities and requirements. You may feel tugged in two different directions, between seeking internal growth and fulfilling external demands. Find your balance.

PY 8: Manifestation, resources, leadership, goals, rewards

A year of action. You will work hard to actualise your goals and dreams. A year for leadership and empowerment. Focus on work, building, creating, money, expansion and all commercial activity. You will utilize all kinds of resources to improve your financial standing and position. Create abundance for others and see it return manifold. In the race to come first don’t leave behind what and who matter the most, instead carry them with you. Manifest, lead, direct, and succeed.

PY 9: Culmination, completion, release, universal love, wisdom

You have come a full circle. A year of completion, climax, and closure. Whatever needs to move ahead with you in your next cycle of nine years will be retained and people who and things that have completed their journey will move on from your life this year. Let go of old patterns; old behaviours may cease to exist. A year of wisdom, spirituality, and universal consciousness. Know that every ending is a new beginning.

(The writer is a professional numerologist, a tarot card reader and, a Bach flower remedies practitioner. She also teaches the subjects professionally. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)